Event date: February 9-10, 2021

North America, Virtual

The Edge Computing Expo, 9-10 February 2021 (MST) is a FREE virtual event and conference consisting of top-level content and thought leadership discussions exploring the Edge Computing ecosystem.

The Edge Computing Expo will provide insight and strategies for technology decision makers seeking to explore and evaluate thought-leadership topics and valuable strategies to drive businesses forward.

The online conference is perfect for those technology professionals making investment and strategy decisions, or building and executing pioneering projects within their organisation.

The event will consist of live and on-demand from over 40 speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences in the forms of solo presentations, expert panel discussions and in-depth fireside chats.

Attend the event to learn:

○ The importance of edge computing as a key pillar in a multi-layered and convergent technology strategy

○ Business wins enabled by the intelligent edge taken from advanced use cases across multiple industry verticals

○ Effective partnership models that will optimise edge computing

○ Using AI to increase the performance of edge devices

○ Creating best practice roadmaps for cloud-to-edge architectures

Register for free HERE