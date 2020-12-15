John Griffin of Ericsson

Up to 800 jobs are expected to be generated by 2022 as Ericsson takes a role in accelerating the UK’s deployment of 5G and delivering the next generation of connectivity.

With agreements in place to deploy 5G and enhance network coverage and capacity for all four major UK mobile network operators, Ericsson’s 5G network rollout plan for the UK will generate 800 direct and indirect employment opportunities. The job growth will boost Ericsson’s local delivery capabilities as part of a commitment to upgrade over a third of the total number of mobile network sites in the UK.

The recruitment will include around 250 roles hired directly by Ericsson, with the remaining jobs to be delivered through Ericsson’s field and resource partners. Roles in build engineering, project management and field operations will provide an increase to Ericsson’s local network delivery capabilities and help to meet the UK government’s connectivity targets.

A new 5G Centre of Excellence, which will open at Ericsson’s offices in Coventry by the end of 2020, will also help boost the UK’s 5G deployment capacity as a leading hub for the design, integration and commissioning of mobile network sites in the UK. The training facility will provide engineers and field service professionals with access to the latest 5G technology and build vital skills to accelerate the transformation of the UK’s digital infrastructure.

Digital Infrastructure minister Matt Warman says, “I welcome this investment in the UK by Ericsson which will create hundreds of skilled jobs across the country and accelerate the nationwide rollout of 5G.

“We’re working hard to build a world-class 5G network, including introducing landmark legislation to boost telecoms security and a new strategy to diversify the supply chain. We will continue to support Ericsson and other providers however we can to deliver an infrastructure revolution for Britain.”

Minister for investment, Lord Gerry Grimstone says, “The UK’s highly skilled workforce and dedication to world-class innovation continues to make it one of the most attractive business environments for tech investors. As our economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19, inward investment in cutting-edge technologies across the UK will help us to build back better nationwide, levelling up the UK. Today’s announcement demonstrates Ericsson’s commitment to excellence in 5G and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”

John Griffin, CEO of Ericsson UK & Ireland says, “Investment in 5G technology is fundamental to the future of the UK and as a global leader in 5G, we are putting in place all of our technology and expertise to deliver a cutting-edge telecommunications infrastructure that will support the growth of new jobs, kick start the UK economy and create a platform of unparalleled innovation.”

“With agreements in place to support a rapid 5G rollout for all four major UK mobile network operators, we are boosting our local delivery capabilities to support the UK’s ambitious connectivity targets and help prepare for a digital future that is full of exciting 5G opportunities for consumers and new industries.”

Ericsson’s leading role in 5G deployment comes at a crucial time for the UK and its economy, where COVID-19 has driven greater demand for connectivity and highlighted the need for infrastructure investment and wide scale digitalisation.

A new report from Analysys Mason, commissioned by Ericsson and Qualcomm, rates the UK’s current 5G rollout as ‘average’ among European countries but estimates that £14.8 billion (€16.36 billion) in additional economic growth could be realised if it can seize the full potential of 5G networks in key business and industry sectors.

