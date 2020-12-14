Dense Air has installed the 5G infrastructure at the Estoril Congress Center, allowing visitors and other users in the area to experience the full performance of next-generation 5G telecommunications.

The installation follows an MOU signed in September 2019 between the Cascais city council and Dense Air. The intention is to place the municipality at the forefront of the communication revolution driven by 5G in Portugal by offering cutting-edge technology within its smart city concept. With this installation, Cascais becomes one of the first municipalities to achieve its ambition for technological excellence thanks to the implementation of 5G infrastructure.

Dense Air has worked closely with the municipality to identify areas where 5G can have a very significant impact on its citizens and businesses. The installation at the Estoril Congress Center allows Cascais to fully experience and utilise the ultra-fast, low-latency performance available through 5G.

Tony Boyle, managing director of Dense Air Portugal, explained, ” This is another important milestone for Dense Air Portugal, bringing Neutral Host 5G services to market. This 5G MMIMO site offers Gigabit services to 5G devices and also acts as a donor for our innovative ‘Magic Box Small Cells’ capable of offering densified building coverage. We are very pleased to have contributed to bring 5G services to Cascais

Cascais recognises the many possibilities enabled by 5G technology and will use this future network architecture to test and support innovations such as immersive education, autonomous driving, and industrial IoT; all this now possible thanks to this installation. For the next 90 days it will be used to test the service.

This 5G site and the facility of other strategically placed small cells will provide a cohesive 5G network to test and validate Dense Air’s Neutral Host proposal. Dense Air seeks to deploy its small cell-centric network service model across Portugal to improve network coverage, increase available capacity and greatly improve the end-user mobile customer experience.

