Nikhil Behl of FICO

FICO has been named a leader by Forrester Research in The Forrester Wave: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020.

According to the report, “FICO leaves no decisioning stone unturned. There are no holes to poke in FICO Decision Management Suite (DMS) it provides all the tools necessary to manage and deploy digital decisions which will stand up to the highest standard of regulatory rigor.” The report notes that, “FICO shows strengths across all evaluation criteria and stands out by offering native and integrated mathematical optimisation engine a rarity in this market segment.”

This market has continued to grow as large enterprises look to evolve and transform their businesses to deliver exceptional customer experience in the new digital economy. The challenge for enterprises is not necessarily a lack of investment but how to ensure that their digital transformation will deepen their relationships with each individual customer.

FICO reports that it combines decades of data analytics knowledge, deep industry sector expertise, and modern software technologies to build platform-based solutions that break down enterprise data siloes and realise the maximum value that massive data sources can provide.

“We are honoured to be named by Forrester as a leader in the growing market of digital decisioning platforms,” says Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer at FICO. “The FICO Platform provides a decisioning foundation critical for enterprises’ digital transformation by helping businesses respond quickly to customers’ immediate needs and anticipate their future demands, resulting in deeper, more engaging customer experiences.”

Forrester used a 22-criterion evaluation of 13 digital decisioning platform vendors and named FICO a leader. Forrester went on to state, “FICO customers can enhance decision logic with native predictive analytics, machine learning, and a highly performant mathematical optimisation engine.”

The FICO Platform unleashes the power of analytics and AI to enable smarter business decisions at scale. Enterprises using the FICO Platform are more ready to offer superior customer experiences because they can get to know their customers deeply and offer services and value that delights the individuals.

To download the full report, Click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus