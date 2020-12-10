Chris Houghton of Ericsson

Ericsson has been selected by KDDI to deploy cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core in its 5G Standalone network in Japan, paving the way to ramp-up 5G use case development and realisation.



The solution, consisting of Ericsson Cloud Packet Core, will support KDDI’s focus on accelerating the digital transformation of corporate customers.

Operation automation, including continuous delivery and integration processes (CI/CD), will be further enhanced based on container-based microservice architecture and its automation capabilities.

Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core will empower KDDI to support the development of new 5G use cases for mobile broadband users, enterprises and industry partners. It will also support KDDI’s recently announced enterprise-focused KDDI 5G Business Cocreation Alliance, of which Ericsson is a partner.

Chris Houghton, senior vice president, head of market Area North East Asia, Ericsson, says, “Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core enables mobile communications to reach new levels and society to benefit from digitalisation in a 5G world. It will surely help KDDI to accelerate digital transformation and bring real 5G value to its customers. This great milestone was only made possible by our years of close partnership.”

