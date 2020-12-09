Donny Janssens of Nokia

Nokia announced the ‘Nokia Local 5G Technology Partnership’, a new strategic alliance involving Conexio, Hitachi Kokusai, NS (Nippon Steel) Solutions, Omron and Sharp to accelerate adoption of 5G-based enterprise industry solutions in Japan.

Working in close collaboration, alliance partners will combine their collective industry, device, applications, cloud and 5G expertise to create new industry-specific solutions for use cases that include remote control, artificial intelligence, automation, robotics and automatic guided vehicles.

The alliance will enable participating companies to speed development and deployment of new, industry-based use cases with customers. Integrating Nokia 5G private wireless at the concept and design phase will ease solution development, speed implementation and contribute to faster returns on investment for the customer.

Donny Janssens, head of Nokia Enterprise Japan, says, “This new alliance boosts the local 5G private wireless ecosystem, bringing together many of the key players who are central to driving Industry 4.0 adoption in Japan. It recognises that hyper-fast, highly reliable and secure 5G connectivity has a crucial role to play in enabling the digital transformation necessary for Industry 4.0 use cases.”

Industry solutions will be developed on Nokia’s industrial-grade 5G private wireless networking platforms. Nokia will provide both Nokia Digital Automation Cloud a compact, plug-and-play system with automation enablers and Nokia Modular Private Wireless as part of solution development.

Janssens added, “When customers implement 5G private wireless with Nokia, they do so to deploy a solution that transforms how they operate, construct or manufacture. By building private wireless into the design phase, and creating field-tested industry solutions, customers can be assured that integration work is already done both easing and speeding solution deployment.”

In December 2019, Nokia introduced a strategic partnership ecosystem to bring 5G and IoT to enterprises in Japan. Spectrum designated for local 5G enterprise use in Japan was released at the end of 2019. With more than 220 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which over 30 incorporate 5G, and an extensive ecosystem of key partners, Nokia has recently been named leader in private wireless by GlobalData .

