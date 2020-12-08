Sean Matthews of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc., a global provider of real time communications software and packet and optical transport solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, has appointed Sean Matthews as executive vice president of corporate development and strategy, reporting directly to chief executive officer, Bruce McClelland. In his new role, Matthews will be responsible for leading Ribbon’s business development and strategy efforts.

“I am very excited to welcome Sean to the Ribbon leadership team,” says McClelland. “His strong track record of successfully executing multi-billion-dollar mergers, acquisitions and partnerships, combined with his industry knowledge and extensive experience in innovation, technology and finance, make him the perfect fit to help us execute on Ribbon’s ambitious growth strategy. Sean’s unique skill sets and impeccable reputation will be a great addition to the team.”

Prior to joining Ribbon, Matthews served as chief transformation officer and executive vice president, strategy and corporate development at TiVo. Prior to joining TiVo (then Rovi Corporation), he served as senior vice president of strategy and corporate development for ARRIS Group, Inc., after ARRIS acquired Motorola Mobility’s Home business from Google. Previously, Mr. Matthews worked as vice president convergence strategy for Motorola Mobility and in various capacities at Motorola, Inc., including vice president home and networks strategy, and business manager, Optical Transport Products.

“I am extremely pleased to join Ribbon and look forward to helping Bruce and the rest of the team continue to execute the company’s aggressive growth plans, while continually evolving the business to meet the complex challenges of today’s cloud-based connected world,” saysMatthews. “I am excited to be a part of such a world-class leadership team and even more excited about the opportunity to help Ribbon solidify its position as a global leader in the communications industry.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus