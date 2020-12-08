SugarCRM Inc. has launched a new integration with Amazon Connect, extending its commitment to cloud-based customer experience as an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Technology Partner within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

The integration offers an omnichannel cloud contact centre that helps companies provide superior customer service at a lower cost. AWS is a strategic component of Sugar’s time-aware CX platform enabling, scalability, security and accelerated innovation.

SugarLive launched in October as a feature of Sugar Serve, Sugar’s flagship customer support and service solution. SugarLive enables omnichannel customer service through a seamless integration with Amazon Connect’s voice, chat, and text messaging. SugarLive embeds Amazon Connect’s advanced omnichannel contact centre capabilities into Sugar Serve’s intuitive Service Console, empowering service reps with comprehensive tools for case interaction, routing, prioritisation and resolution.

With Amazon Connect and Sugar Serve, companies of all sizes now have a cost-effective omnichannel customer service solution that deploys quickly, minimises up-front costs, and is easy to administer. The latest integration is one example of how Sugar’s extensive use of AWS technologies enables more rapid product innovation, while enabling customers to easily incorporate cloud products into their IT portfolio without having to learn or invest in proprietary technologies.

“At Rightmove, our mission is to help connect UK estate agents with buyers, sellers, renters and landlords,” says Andrew Ord, development team lead, Rightmove. “Migrating to SugarCloud, backed by AWS cloud infrastructure, means our teams can more seamlessly deliver an effortless and innovative experience for our customers.”

“Our relationship with AWS signals our shared commitment to CX, continuous cloud innovation and omni-channel service,” says Rich Green, chief product officer and CTO, SugarCRM. “Leveraging Amazon Connect accelerates our product efforts, enabling Sugar to rapidly deliver new CX features and products to market, while providing state of the art performance, security, and agility for our customers.”

AWS and SugarCRM will co-host a webinar on Wednesday, December 9th to discuss how companies can leverage the combination for omnichannel customer service.

To Learn more about Sugar as an AWS Advanced Technology Partner by Click here.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus