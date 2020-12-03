Arun Bansal of Ericsson

Ericsson has been selected by WIND Hellas as its mobile core network vendor for standalone and non-standalone 5G, as well as its BSS partner. Ericsson will deliver a powerful transformation to Wind Hellas’ existing 2G/3G/4G packet core and signaling infrastructure and enable them to deploy their first standalone 5G network.

The secure, cloud-native, container-based Ericsson dual-mode 5G Core will allow WIND Hellas to meet customer’s increasing demand for data as well as pursue new opportunities in emerging enterprise segments supported by enhanced capabilities such as network slicing.

WIND Hellas will also benefit from more customer-centric business operations with Ericsson Digital BSS solutions, helping the operator to improve customer experience and monetise new 5G services.

Nassos Zarkalis, chairman and CEO of WIND Hellas, says, “We are excited about the collaboration with Ericsson for the country’s 5G network modernisation. Our ambitious undertaking is to build a state of the art, secure 5G core network that will create new possibilities for Greece and create value to society at large, businesses, and our customers, by delivering enhanced high-speed services and compelling experiences”.

Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says, “Ericsson’s leading dual-mode, 5G Core is vital to WIND Hellas’ goal of being a technology pioneer while also keeping security a clear priority. With our leading 5G portfolio, we are enabling WIND Hellas to develop new 5G use cases that will transform everything from healthcare to culture in Greece. With all of these exciting opportunities, 5G offers the economic boost that Greece needs, and we are very proud to be behind this digital revolution.”

