Dan Davies of Maintel

Maintel has integrated Highlight as the service assurance tool within its new software-defined Secure Homeworker suite of services. Maintel’s new offering enables businesses and public sector organisations to support mass-scale remote working by delivering ‘in-office’ grade security, connectivity and availability to employees working from home.

Maintel’s Secure Homeworker portfolio will help to drive productivity, protect data and networks, and support the long-term move towards hybrid and remote working. The service combines Cisco’s SD-WAN technology, cloud security services and Maintel’s service wrap to bring the applications, tools and experience usually only available in the office to the individual employee’s home.

Network transparency

For service assurance, Highlight provides transparency into how the networks are performing. Highlight’s clear, sharable visibility of the network on which the homeworker relies is an integral part of Maintel’s service wrap. With its easy to understand view across the whole network, including SD-WANs, LANs and WiFi, Highlight provides usable and timely insights which enable productive discussions between Maintel and its customers.

Dan Davies, chief technology officer at Maintel says, “By bringing top suppliers like Highlight into our service offering, we cement our position with our customers as a trusted advisor and we can foster strong relationships with them. Highlight is integral in bringing this forward and is a key part of our product strategy.

“From a technology point of view, this is a major step change. We can now supply all the management information needed to support those working at home or at another location. Highlight is enabling us and our customers to focus on improving the quality of services rather than simply achieving service levels and maintaining network availability. We use Highlight’s insights to make informed decisions, using real data rather than guesswork to ensure availability, productivity, and security.”

Dan adds, “Highlight’s single pane of glass shows real time insights into the underlay connectivity as well as the overlay SD-WAN layer. Highlight takes data from the SD-WAN and turns it into insights that enable a conversation between us as a service provider and our end customer. It shows both Cisco Meraki and Viptela SD-WAN networks in a single view, alongside visibility into the performance of the LAN and WiFi, to ensure a complete end to end managed networking service.”

Martin Saunders, product director of Highlight says, “We’ve had a long history of working with Maintel and we’re delighted to help their team pioneer these ground-breaking services. The workplace has changed and today’s cloud applications such as MS Teams, Office 365, Zoom and others, have increased our dependency on the network.

In addition, businesses have moved from relying on a small number of long-term, high bandwidth circuits to a highly adaptable and changing network built from diverse technologies. The importance of having a unified view of the whole network on a single pane of glass has never been more important.”

SoHo connect

Offers a home office environment providing access to corporate technology and communications systems via multi-cloud SD-WAN technology combined with Maintel’s own cybersecurity solutions. It is offered via a flexible subscription service.

Home Office

Builds on SoHo Connect with the addition of office-grade applications such as document management, secure payments and teleconference services. It is easy to deploy and is fully managed by Maintel to ease the load on IT teams looking to support remote workers.

Cybersecurity service

Specifically tailored for home workers, Cybersecurity service combines monitoring, control, and protection into a single solution designed, delivered, and managed in-house by Maintel’s team of cyber experts to ensure enterprise-grade of cybersecurity to the home.

Secure cloud

Simplifies connections to and from the home to provide a superior experience to traditional VPN access. Using the latest SD-WAN technology from Cisco ‘Cloud onRamp’ this element is ideally suited to homeworkers needing fast, reliable access to cloud-based UC, SaaS, and WebEx services.

