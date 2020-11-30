ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released a white paper on PowerPilot – “PowerPilot: 5G energy saving in coordination with 4G”.

The white paper elaborates on ZTE’s leadership in introducing an AI-driven service pilot energy saving solution on the basis of conventional AI-driven traffic forecast energy saving.

According to the white paper, PowerPilot revolutionises 5G energy saving in ways that had never been available before. It further exploits the differences in energy efficiency of different networks or different bands even if for the same service, and directs certain services to the most energy-efficient network/band, helping achieve the most efficient energy usage without impact on user experience.

On the basis of basic energy saving functions including carrier shutdown, channel shutdown, symbol shutdown and equipment deep sleep, PowerPilot supports multi-dimensional and multi-granularity energy-saving strategy. By introducing AI and big data analysis, PowerPilot identifies energy-saving scenarios through coverage identification and configuration identification, matches energy-saving functions at different dimensions and achieves cell-specific strategy.

PowerPilot can help achieve the most energy-efficient network with good performance and lower OPEX (operating expense) for the mobile network operators. Recently, ZTE and China Telecom jointly put PowerPilot solution into commercial use in Chengdu, verifying the world’s first commercial energy saving solution with service pilot. The results with Chengdu networks show that the over 35% network energy consumption of 4G/5G can be reduced without impact on the network performance or user experience.

This commercial trial in Chengdu 4G/5G network involves three phases. With only the basic energy saving function, about 9/kwh energy is saved daily per site; when the AI-driven traffic forecast is enabled simultaneously, approximately 12/kwh energy is saved daily per site. After AI-driven service pilot is enabled, up to 14/kwh energy can be saved daily per site.

It is estimated that more than 5 million/kwh will be saved annually per thousand stations and at least 4,000 tons of carbon emissions will be reduced if the PowerPilot solution is deployed in the whole 4G/5G network of China Telecom in Chengdu,

To date, ZTE’s network energy saving solutions have been deployed in more than 20 networks with over 600,000 sites, saving more than $1 billion (€0.85 billion) electricity expense for the operators. ZTE will continue to work together with operators to deliver more information with less energy consumption, and build green and efficient communication networks to benefit people.

