Nokia announced that it has been selected by African mobile operator, Togocom in a three-year deal to deploy 5G across the country. In the capital city Lome, the 5G network has just been launched — the time a 5G network has been deployed in West Africa. The deal, which also sees legacy 2G, 3G and 4G networks enhanced, will strengthen Togocom’s position in Togo and future-proof its infrastructure for the next-generation of digital services for Togolese citizens.

The deal sees Nokia provide equipment from its comprehensive AirScale portfolio, including AirScale Base Stations, AirScale massive MIMO Adaptive Antenna solutions that enables Togocom to deliver 5G experiences to subscribers with ultra-low latency, connectivity and capacity. This supports the increasing demand for data services from Togocom’s subscribers. Nokia also supplies its AirScale Micro Remote Radio Head (RRH) solution to meet the demand for capacity and reliable coverage both indoors and outdoors. Togocom also deploys the Nokia AirFrame data centre solution to support cloud-based applications necessary for future telco networking.

Nokia also deploys 5G monetisation, data management and Digital Operations software solutions across its open, scalable CloudBand Infrastructure Software, enabling Togocom to capture new 5G revenue opportunities, enhance business velocity and agility, and streamline the operator’s network operations. Solutions include Nokia Converged Charging (formerly Smart Plan Suite) together with partner solution for end-to-end BSS, Policy Controller, Session Management, Subscriber Data Management, Signaling, Nokia Mediation (formerly Data Refinery), NetAct network management system and Archive Cloud to automate the backup and storage of network data.

Nokia also provides digital deployment, network design, optimisation and technical support services enabling Togocom to benefit from a faster network launch and ensure subscriber requirements for quality and reliability are met.

Nokia is a long-term partner of Togocom and has previously supplied equipment for their 3G and 4G networks. Togocom is the Togolese market leader in telecommunications serving the entire country.

Nokia’s solution enables Togocom to better manage the increasing number of subscribers and devices, as well as deliver high-performance networking which is the demand for LTE/5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The solution also includes Nokia’s industry-leading data centre gateway that supports Software Defined Networking and is designed to address the demanding requirements of data centres and cloud services.

Through the solution, Togocom can provide a seamless customer experience with a highly scalable network and significantly expand capacity across its edge/core routing network as it prepares for next-generation broadband and 5G services.

Togocom uses the increased capacity of its new 5G network to connect fixed subscribers using the Nokia FastMile 5G gateway. The solution is easy for subscribers to install, delivering ultra-fast broadband speeds to homes while using Wi-Fi to connect devices within the home.

Paulin Alazard, CEO at Togocom, said: “Nokia’s technology helps us to modernise our existing nationwide network and enable us to offer subscribers with access to cutting-edge 5G services. We are proud to be the country in West Africa to offer 5G’s incredible connectivity, which is be a game changer in supporting Togolese citizens with a range of new services and opportunities.”

Pierre Chaume, vice president of North and West Africa at Nokia, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing and successful partnership with Togocom by supporting them in becoming the mobile operator in West Africa to deliver commercial 5G services to their subscribers. Togocom has ambitious plans for 5G and we are proud of our collaboration with the operator to bring incredible connectivity to its customers as we enter the 5G era.”

