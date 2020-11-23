ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released 5G Uplink Enhancement Technology White Paper.

Based on the research and practices in the 5G field, the white paper provides the technical principles, performance analysis, and application scenarios of several uplink enhancement technologies while elaborating on ZTE’s insights on the development of 5G uplink enhancement technologies.

The increasingly diversified 5G application scenarios, including the internet of things, cloud storage, high-definition live streaming, pose higher requirements for 5G performance, particularly uplink capacity and coverage. The mid-range bands for 5G, which offer very large bandwidth and therefore high capacity, however can underperform in terms of uplink coverage and capacity due to the limitations of mid-band and TDD duplex technology. Therefore, operators look forward to a more effective solution to enhance the uplink performance, so as to support more 5G applications and provide better user experiences.

As new NR spectra are made available and low-band spectra are refarmed or shared with 5G, 5G networks are required to share spectra to provide cost-efficient and competitive services. According to the white paper, 3GPP Rel-15 has introduced various uplink enhancement technologies, including dual connectivity (EN-DC), carrier aggregation (CA) and supplementary uplink (SUL). 3GPP Rel-16 has further introduced Uplink Tx Switching mechanism to maintain the uplink dual-stream capability on the TDD-NR carrier and it can be applied in EN-DC, CA and SUL solutions, to enhance the uplink performance.

According to the white paper, CA with Uplink Tx Switching mechanism can deepen the coordination of NR carriers both in time domain and frequency domain, thereby effectively expanding the uplink coverage, reducing latency, and improving uplink and downlink capacity of 5G. It is the best uplink enhancement technology solution to deploy the premium 5G networks.

The following is the link to access 5G Uplink Enhancement Technology White Paper:

