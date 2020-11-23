Nokia today announced that it has been selected by China Mobile IoT (CMIoT), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the China Mobile Communications Corporation, to ensure delivery of IoT connectivity and services to CMIoT’s customers across China and globally.

The partnership will enable CMIoT to expand its international OneLink IoT capabilities, which will be underpinned by Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service. Nokia WING’s network nodes, deployed around the world, will be integrated with the OneLink IoT SIM Card Connection and Management Platform to provide robust, unified connectivity management for CMIoT’s international business customers, breaking through traditional boundaries and geographical limitations.

Nokia WING will enable CMIoT to provide its customers with global IoT connectivity services quickly and cost-effectively leveraging the global scale of Nokia WING’s IoT infrastructure, therefore capturing greater IoT market share. Based on this agreement, Nokia and China Mobile will cooperate on IoT connectivity services and jointly build a Chinese node of Nokia WING for CMIoT in Chongqing. Nokia and CMIoT are committed to developing international IoT business applications, products and services by combining their respective advantages and to meet the needs of the growing international IoT market.

Yaqiong Tang, deputy general manager, CMIoT, said: “The Nokia WING IoT Platform solution will give us a competitive edge with new enterprise customers and enable us to provide the level of IoT connectivity and management that all our customers expect both in China and across the globe.”

Ankur Bhan, head of WING Business, Nokia, said: “We’re very proud to be working with CMIoT to meet the needs of modern enterprises around the world. Our WING solution will allow CMIoT to offer a superior IoT services experience to its customers at home and abroad. Its flexible, invest-as-you-grow business model will also enable CMIoT to go-to-market with this offering rapidly and be able to scale IoT services cost-effectively.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus