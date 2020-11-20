ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, along with the Fujian branch and Ningde branch of China Mobile, has verified the innovative automatic SPN deployment solution in the existing network in Ningde, China, increasing the efficiency of network element activation and deployment by more than 70%.

The solution provides precise management and control on the management and control plane to achieve precise network planning, network construction, service deployment, and network O&M. ZTE and China Mobile have implemented capacity expansion and node addition in the ring and at the end of the ring in the existing network, so as to optimise the end-to-end process and enhance deployment efficiency.

The rapid automatic deployment and intelligent O&M solution for SPN, which adopts the new-generation intelligent management and control system ZENIC ONE (UME), can quickly build an SPN network with ZXCTN 6700 and ZXCTN 6000 series products.

The solution supports multiple functions, such as global network resource planning, automatic neighbour identification and one-touch configuration, thereby making basic network resources visible and controllable. Moreover, the solution can reduce the device deployment cost through automatic NE activation, and create basic network data quickly by basic configuration templates.

By virtue of automatic DCN connection, automatic topology creation and automatic NE/board/link discovery, the users do not need to go to the site and the device is free of configuration. By means of flexible template customisation and one-touch deployment, the repeated operations of basic configuration are diminished.

Compared with traditional network deployment and service provisioning, this solution can complete all steps of device and network deployment in an efficient, quick and accurate manner,shortening the time to less than two minutes, and improving the efficiency by more than 70%. Moving Forward, ZTE will continue to help China Mobile explore efficient O&M of 5G SPN, and jointly build precision SPN.

