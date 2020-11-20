Nico Steyn of IoT.nxt

BearingPoint//Beyond, a digital platform solution provider, and IoT.nxt, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform and hardware provider, are partnering to help communications service providers (CSPs) launch and monetise new vertical offerings at speed and at scale.

By integrating BearingPoint//Beyond’s digital marketplace solution with IoT.nxt software and vertical solutions, the partnership will enable CSPs to sell, provision, abstract data and monetise a growing number of 5G and IoT solutions.

With 72.8% of CSPs believing most of their 5G revenues will come from B2B segments according to a recent study, it is imperative that CSPs will serve enterprises and SMBs with vertical solutions integrating connectivity with IoT and Edge technologies. But the challenge is, that often CSPs do not know where to begin. This partnership was created to provide the launch pad to help CSPs close that gap, giving them the confidence to move up the value chain and start selling 5G, IoT and Edge-led solutions to enterprises and SMBs with ease, speed and confidence.

Using the BearingPoint//Beyond digital marketplace solution, CSPs can sell and monetise new, attractive, integrated, easy-to-buy, easy-to-consume solutions. IoT.nxt’s out-of-the-box and configurable vast vertical use cases library, with its intelligent field gateway Raptor and its Commander platform, then furnishes CSPs and their enterprise customers with hundreds of end-to-end use cases that, along with connectivity, are ready to be developed, buy, resell and consume.

The marrying of BearingPoint//Beyond and IoT.nxt’s capabilities include:

Out-of-the-box and configurable vertical use cases – hundreds of end-to-end vertical use cases that are ready for CSPs and enterprises to choose from (including: smart buildings, smart retail, smart agriculture or smart mining).

– hundreds of end-to-end vertical use cases that are ready for CSPs and enterprises to choose from (including: smart buildings, smart retail, smart agriculture or smart mining). Speed to market – bundle, launch and monetise new vertical solutions integrated with connectivity services in a matter of weeks.

Scalability – the integrated platform gives CSPs the foundation to expand and serve multiple use cases and verticals rapidly and efficiently, in contrast to the common approach of building siloed point solutions.

Ability to p rocess data at the edge or in the cloud – allows all systems processes and machinery and things of any business, to become truly interconnected and interoperable. A ny devices or sensors can be connected to any enterprise application creating a seamless bridge between data sources allowing solution providers to monitor, manage and process data at the edge or in the cloud.

allows all systems processes and machinery and things of any business, to become truly interconnected and interoperable. A Orchestration of the delivery of vertical specific IoT solutions – using comprehensive order management and service fulfillment functionalities to coordinate solution delivery across CSPs network components with IoT.nxt solutions, as well as any other 3 rd party.

Simplify and unify B2B customer experience – a simple, unified digital experience for customers to shop, get a quote, buy and use with full automation from shopping cart to solution activation.

Fast and simple integration – this occurs with any devices, sensors and IT landscapes by using a comprehensive library of Open APIs, flexible microservices and containerised architecture delivered in a cloud-native environment using a SaaS delivery model.

“By combining IoT.nxt’s solution with BearingPoint//Beyond’s digital marketplace, we provide CSPs with the agility to move quicker and act faster. This has never been more important as we know that currently, only one in five early enterprise 5G deals are CSP-led. Added to the fact that connectivity will only account for 5% of the total IoT revenue opportunity by 2025, CSPs must take action and deliver solutions that the enterprise is demanding that are simple to buy, fast to implement and simple to consume.

We believe this partnership will give them both the tools and the confidence to achieve this. IoT.nxt’s unique portfolio of use cases and their ability to abstract data at the edge or in the cloud, combined with our Digital Marketplace solution is truly a winning formula,” says Angus Ward, CEO, BearingPoint//Beyond.

“Whether in transportation, manufacturing, customer service or consumer business, IoT is everywhere and enabling a world of new opportunities and uses cases. CSPs understand the potential revenue streams that IoT can make possible but struggle to take the risk.

To help them overcome this challenge and capitalise on the vertical opportunities in front of them, partnering with BearingPoint//Beyond and combining our horizontal digital fabric with their digital platform capabilities was the perfect way to do that,” adds Nico Steyn, co-founder and CEO, IoT.nxt.

