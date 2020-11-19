Nick Read of Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) and Sumitomo Corporation (SC) today jointly announced that they have entered into a strategic alliance to collaborate on international technology infrastructure and digital services projects, sharing knowledge and collaborating on new business opportunities in the 5G era.

Vodafone is the mobile and fixed network operator in Europe, is a global IoT connectivity provider, and its M-Pesa technology platform in Africa enables over 45 million people to benefit from access to mobile payments, financial services, agriculture, education and healthcare. Vodafone operates mobile and fixed networks in 21 countries and partners with mobile networks in 48 more.

SC is a trading and business investment company with 132 locations in 66 countries and regions. The entire SC Group consists of more than 900 companies in diverse fields such as Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, Mineral Resources, Energy, and Chemical and Electronics. In its Media and Digital Division, SC has expanded its activities of Information and Communication Technology, including the development of 5G infrastructure in Japan, mobile services in Myanmar and Digital Transformation (DX) in various industries.

Vodafone Group CEO Nick Read said: “Digital communications services have played a vital role in connecting people, businesses and society during the COVID-19 crisis. Our partnership with Sumitomo will create growth opportunities through the development of next-generation communication infrastructure and secure digital services, building a digital society for millions of people while ensuring that we can take significant steps to reduce our impact on the planet.”

Executive vice president & chief digital officer of Sumitomo Corporation, Toshikazu Nambu said: “Our strategic alliance brings together two of the companies with a shared vision to enhance our digital service capabilities, platforms and infrastructure. Sumitomo operates in diverse business fields and is delighted to pursue sustainable growth together with Vodafone, including reducing climate change, promoting the circular economy and the development of local digital economies. We expect to strengthen our business with the vast digital service portfolios of Vodafone”

