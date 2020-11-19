London, UK. November 19th, 2020

WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the Winners of the 2020 IoT Global Awards!

The 2020 awards programme has been unlike any other. In a year of unprecedented turmoil and change, enterprises and individuals across the Internet of Things (IoT) sector have stepped forward, using their expertise and ingenuity to combat many business challenges, including those presented by Coronavirus.

Now in their third year, the IoT Global Awards have become an industry benchmark for excellence in the Internet of Things, honouring the most innovative companies, products and individual talent in 11 IoT industry categories.

With more than 100 entries submitted, the judges and editors were simply blown away by the quality of the applications, from both new and established companies.

Chair of the Judges, Jeremy Cowan, editorial director & publisher of IoT Now, says:

“In a year like no other, filled with global health, social and business challenges, it has been a revelation and a huge encouragement to all of us behind the 3rd annual IoT Global Awards to see so many entries displaying a wealth of business and engineering creativity.

“To all those who entered, we thank you. To the Award Winners and the Highly Commended, we salute your ideas, hard work and your applications of IoT-enabled services to improve lives worldwide. It really is that simple: You make all our lives better. In 2020 we can say for certain, that the Internet ofThings has never been more important.”

Here are the Winners of the 2020 IoT Global Awards:

https://iotglobalawards.com/winners/

Congratulations to the Winners on this outstanding achievement! The competition was fierce but your entries had the winning edge.

In a few cases, the Judges felt that special mention should also be given to entries that, while not Winners, were to be Highly Commended:

“Innovative and solving real IoT issues.” – G+D Mobile Security GmbH for their SIGNiT – Data Integrity for the IoT

“Great solution.” – Eseye for their IoT Connectivity Helps Spidertracks Switch from Reactive to Proactive Flight Safety

“Solution creativity is solid. Communications creativity is great.” – Controlant for their Cold Chain as a Service® Digital Visibility Platform

“Single glass user interface looks well advanced.” – Tata Communications for their MOVE – Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform

“Prototypical example of the efficient use of the cloud with great potential worldwide.” – Cubic Telecom for their Cubic PACE for Automotive

The team at WeKnow Media Ltd would like to express their immense gratitude to all the judges involved in this year’s awards for their time, expertise and invaluable insight.

We could not be more appreciative of MultiTech, our Gold Sponsor, for their collaboration and support throughout the year. We wish them continued success and another 50 years of innovation.

A big ‘thank you’ to our brilliant IoT media partners, Geo Connexion, i-SCOOP, Internet of Business, IoT News Asia, IoT For All and IoT Global Network for their support and coverage throughout the awards programme. Lastly, to all those who entered their IoT products, services and individuals, as well as the shortlisted nominees, we thank you for sharing your IoT innovations with us!

You can read more about the winning entries in the upcoming Q4 issue of IoT Now Magazine, subscribe to receive the magazine and updates here.

See you all for the 4th annual IoT Global Awards in 2021!

