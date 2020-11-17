Kevin Pierson of Talkdesk

BICS, an international communications enabler, has been selected by Talkdesk, the cloud contact centre for enterprises, to provide global coverage of Session Initial Protocol (SIP) Trunking and Cloud Numbers to Talkdesk’s customer base.

Users of Talkdesk CX Cloud – said to be the industry’s modern, global end-to-end customer experience solution – will now benefit from BICS’ international network, service availability, and premium customer support.

Talkdesk selected BICS following a competitive process, with BICS’ global footprint and service assurance capabilities being key factors in the decision. Offering full coverage in 90% of European countries, BICS will enable Talkdesk to enhance its market offering and will support its growth strategies.

In addition to guaranteed quality of service and unmatched coverage, BICS’ one-stop shop, multi-channel communications solution will provide Talkdesk’s customers with:

Cloud numbers in more than 120 countries, enabling businesses to efficiently expand into new markets and connect with customers on a global scale.

Easy deployment and management using BICS’ APIs, with the flexibility to meet shifting business needs.

Fast integration to cloud-based services via BICS’ SIP Trunking solution, which offers cost savings of up to 50% compared to traditional infrastructure.

“We are excited to form this strategic partnership with BICS, an established provider in the global technology services industry,” says Kevin Pierson, product director for Unified Communications, Talkdesk. “The BICS partnership brings exceptional quality and cost efficiencies while significantly enhancing our global reach to deliver exceptional customer experiences anywhere in the world.”

Divya Ghai Wakankar, head of Digital Communications Solutions, BICS, adds: “Talkdesk is a genuine pioneer in its field and has been recognised as a market leader being listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contact Centre as a Service. Its contact centre and unified communications solutions enable businesses to deliver exceptional customer experience regardless of their location. BICS is proud to be supporting this CCaaS unicorn with the next phase of its growth. By providing widespread coverage and guaranteed service availability, we’re helping Talkdesk’s clients to easily scale their operations and improve customer satisfaction.”

Recognised by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in Global SIP Trunking, coupled with an ever-increasing database of local calling countries, BICS’ reach of 120+ Direct Inward Dialling and Toll-Free numbers places it as an international provider with one of the largest global footprints in the sector.

