Simon Cosgrove of Axell Wireless

Axell Wireless, an international provider of wireless solutions, has appointed Simon Cosgrove as its new CEO. Cosgrove will spearhead the company’s international growth and development into new markets.

The appointment follows the acquisition of Axell Wireless by Rcapital in June 2020. Andrew Littlejohns, Rcapital Operating Partner, formerly of Vodafone Plc, also joins as chairman to work closely with Simon and the management team.

Having held various senior executive roles, Simon Cosgrove joins Axell Wireless from Private Equity backed start-up Stratto, an infrastructure-as-a-service business. Here he co-founded and brought innovative in-building mobile technology and services to market. Simon also brings a blend of commercial, technical, and leadership skills for growing technology companies, including Ubiquisys and StrattoOpencell.

Speaking on his new role as chief executive officer, Simon says, “Axell Wireless has a unique position in the market due to its technology and legacy. Building from an enviable heritage and global customer base, I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to take the company forward in this exciting, dynamic and growing market and I am looking forward to leading the company in a new era. The takeover by Rcapital heralds a fresh start with new investment that will enable my team to grow Axell Wireless in the years ahead.”

