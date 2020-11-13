Nik Willetts of TM Forum

Digital Transformation World, London, UK. November 13th, 2020 — Today, TM Forum wrapped up the live broadcast of its ground-breaking Digital Transformation World Series conference, which made history as the gathering of members in the organisation’s history, and the digital telco event of the year.

With over 8,000 attendees from 157 countries and 300+ speakers, the six-week Festival of Collaboration included 175+ hours of live and on-demand content from 120 sessions. Key statistics from the event include:

6,400+ communications service provider (CSP) attendees (81%)

1,500+ CSP vice presidents and above

418 unique CSP companies attended

157 countries represented

152 companies collaborated on 32 Catalyst proof of concept projects and demos

Embracing digital-first

The six-week Digital Transformation World Series – a ‘Festival of Collaboration’ – featured many firsts, including a highly interactive CxO Summit that attracted more than 100 industry leaders. TM Forum created the digital series in response to industry needs at a critical moment for global telecoms, according to Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum.

“Because our members were not able to meet in person all year, our primary goal was to provide a collaborative, digital experience that brought the industry together to inspire and accelerate collaboration and knowledge-sharing, which is vital for the industry to thrive in the decade ahead,” he says.

“We have seen a 25% increase in engagement of our members since the start of 2020, with a remarkable increase in collaboration, despite being physically apart,” adds Willetts. “I’d like to thank our sponsors, speakers and member professionals for their support, creativity and loyalty – all of which made creating an event that raises the bar for our industry possible.”

Digital Transformation World Series content, including Catalyst proof-of-concept demos and presentations, will be available through November 20, 2020. CSPs are still eligible for complimentary passes through that date. Register and watch the event here.

Festival of collaboration results

During the conference, TM Forum members have been hard at work in the latest collaborative sprints. Cross-industry teams made substantial progress on a number of high-priority projects that align with TM Forum’s six strategic themes and focus on key challenges, such as:

AI, data & analytics

AI Checklist Cards for guidance on AI procurement, development, deployment and end-of-life

An updated whitepaper on AI Operations: A practical framework for AI-driven operations in the telecom industry and three new AIOps processes for release management, acceptance testing and incident management

Autonomous networks

A whitepaper on Autonomous Networks: Empowering Digital Transformation For Smart Societies and Industries, which details progress made on creating an industry standard framework for autonomous networks, and outlines the simplified network infrastructure and self-X operating capabilities needed

Beyond connectivity

Kicked off a new connectivity-as-a-service project that builds essential suites and playbooks focused on quickly and simply scaling connectivity

Cloud native IT & agility

Six new Open APIs focused on service catalog, privacy, service test, geographic site, communication and party interaction

Commencement of a new cloud native reference implementation and test platform for Open Digital Architecture (ODA) components under a new Component Accelerator initiative, which will drive a new, agile software model for the industry, ultimately replacing RFPs with a more effective way of selecting, validating and deploying telecoms software. The project is open for new members until the beginning of December. Email accelerator@tmforum.org to get involved.

Digital experience & trust

A new Customer Experience Maturity Model helps organisations map their customer experience, identify areas of improvement and put customers at the centre of their business activities

A whitepaper on Gamification and Continuous Communication with Customers provides an overview of gamification concepts and their application in various industries (for members only)

The Human Factor

A new Diversity & Inclusion Maturity Model to enable organisations to set a baseline from which to monitor growth and effectiveness of their programs and initiatives and provide industry best practices. Contact Vicky Sleight to get involved: vsleight@tmforum.org

More about Digital Transformation World Series

Digital Transformation World Series would not have been possible without the support of 54 sponsors, including: Diamond Sponsor Amdocs; Platinum Sponsors: BearingPoint/Beyond, Ericsson; CSP Partners: Airtel, Axiata, China Mobile, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, STC, Telenor, Verizon; Gold Sponsors: Blue Prism, CSG, Huawei, Netcracker, Prodapt, VMware; Silver Sponsors: AWS, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, Comarch, Hansen, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nexign, Optiva, Oracle Communications, Red Hat, ServiceNow.

TM Forum 2021 events update

As the world continues to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic, TM Forum is planning a 2021 hybrid digital and physical event schedule that blends the global reach of a digital conference with in-person, interactive workshops, debates and meetings. As a result, Digital Transformation World 2021 will take place at the Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark, and online. Stay tuned for more details.



TM Forum is an alliance of 850+ global companies working together to break down technology and cultural barriers between digital service providers, technology suppliers, consultancies and systems integrators. Our work is defined by our members, which include 10 of the world’s top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other’s collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services, and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change.

