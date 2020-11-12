Alex Lower of 01T

01 Telecom Ltd and CXS Connected Enterprise Ltd have announced the merger of the two organisations. The operations will merge in their entirety and will trade under the 01T brand from January.

The merger aims to enable the new company to realise to re-write the rules of international network connectivity and launch its new Global Network Exchange platform. Currently, the international network connectivity market works in months, not days, with overly complex processes resulting in a poor customer experience.

Building on an already recognised and established business, 01T intends to revolutionise the way the market operates; by providing global coverage alongside exceptional service.

CXS brings outstanding technical competence, a high capacity carrier network, strong UK data centre footprint and channel offering to the Group. Combined with the mature operational capability of 01T, its growing international presence, and enviable customer base, this provides a strong synergy between the two companies embarking on their ambitious plans as one.

01T has been successfully guided through multiple high-growth years under the leadership of Alex Lower, who will continue to lead the organisation post-merger as chief executive officer. Leading beside him is Daniel Deak as chief operations officer, Tobias Hooton as CTO and Kenneth Runcorn as CFO.

The extended company has received private equity investment from a UK based investment firm, TECHNEDs Investments LLP, which sees Iain McKenzie and Simon Mewett join as non-executive directors, with the former becoming the group chairman.

“As the demand for robust, high capacity global network connectivity continues to skyrocket, and the value of infrastructure and data centre grows, reach and service has never been more important. This merger provides us with the platform to realise our vision of bringing the world on-net and becoming the natural place for businesses to exchange data across international boundaries. I am exceptionally excited to bring the two teams together and re-write the rules of international network connectivity,” says Alex Lower, CEO.

The combined business will launch their globally capable carrier ethernet network, the Global Network Exchange (GNX) in early 2021, initially bringing 103 countries on-net, with 100 Gbps ports as standard. 01T strives to become the de-facto international connectivity partner for those who expect more from their connectivity providers.

“GNX is a purpose-built international connectivity network, leveraging and building upon our existing high capacity carrier infrastructure. GNX will enable our customers and partners to connect to the services, platforms and content they need to, anywhere in the world. We are perfectly positioned to launch this new carrier network, and forge our names on the international connectivity stage,” adds Tobias Hooton, CTO.

Existing clients will benefit from additional technical capabilities and services, and a larger team of experts to support them, to complement the high-quality existing 01T service. The objective of shifting the industry norm and providing an exceptional service to clients is an ethos that has been shared between the joining companies since their inception. It prevails as a central feature in their advancing strategy.

A spokesperson for the company has confirmed that definitive agreements completed on Thursday, October 22nd, and the operations and staff of CXS are in unification with 01T at present.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus