NEC Corporation has decided to bundle its latest dual SIM-equipped model, the Aterm MR05LN, with a free 1GB trial data plan from Ubigi. Ubigi is Transatel‘s (NTT Group) consumer brand for global 3G/4G-LTE connectivity, compatible with any modem-equipped device.

Presented exclusively in Japan for the moment, the offer is expected to spark the interest of connectivity-challenged homeworkers and nomadic workers, and companies targeting employee productivity in a Post-Covid context. The packaged proposition, launched today, will be presented online to consumers via Amazon and distributed to companies via NEC Corporation sales.

Dual-SIM feature

The Aterm MR05LN is NEC Corporation’s latest Hotspot router model, with the most advanced capabilities in the range. The dual SIM feature is among its strongpoints. As with any dual SIM-enabled device, the user can combine two data plans with different objectives, depending on the use case. For example, the user switches from one SIM for domestic usage to the other, possibly more cost-effective, in the case of overseas travel; or uses one SIM from a domestic MNO (Mobile Network Operator), combining it with another from a domestic MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), to strike a balance cost and quality.

A first-ever offer from the market leader: a free trial plan of 1GB

NEC Corporation, registering the Hotspot router sales in Japan, has partnered with Transatel, a provider of global 3G/4G-LTE data connectivity, to capture together a market share of the frequent and/or overseas travelers using Hotspot routers. The collaboration with Transatel is a first for NEC Corporation with a global data MVNO, covering 170 countries and destinations with local prices for data. The data bundle is therefore just as attractive for domestic use.

Jacques Bonifay, Transatel CEO, rejoices in the initiative: “Our mission statement is to enable OEMs such as NEC Corporation to harvest some of the value generated by data usage from their connected devices. Celebrating our 20th anniversary today, we’re honored to be adding NEC Corporation to our existing partners, with this objective at heart.”

