Infinet Wireless, working with its partner Flex, has successfully tested its Quanta 70 platform, in the most challenging conditions possible. A link was successfully deployed between the towns of Klin and Dubna in the Moscow region and delivered results which are simply a unique achievement for any wireless platform operating in the frequency bands above 70 GHz – establishing a link over a distance of 51 km, Infinet Wireless’ furthest yet.

Wireless solutions in the 71-76 GHz bands are normally designed for establishing radio links over distances ranging from hundreds of metres to several kilometres only, all in clear line of sight (LOS) conditions. Expert wireless engineers from both Flex and Infinet Wireless faced the challenging task of establishing connectivity over long distances using the Quanta Q70-50 solution, fitted with 2 ft antennas and which were mounted on telecoms towers at heights of 100 m at each end of the link.

These engineers managed to align the antennas with a beamwidth of only 0.5 degrees. Over a period of one week, the link was tested continuously and delivered stable data streams in clear weather conditions.

Andrey Koynov, chief technology officer at Infinet Wireless comments: “Our recent market launch of the Quanta 70 product family was a true success and it marks our first foray into the millimetre-wave bands. We are in no doubt that the future of fixed wireless communication lies in these bands. And today, we have achieved outstanding results. We strongly believe that we have just set a global record for deploying the world’s longest wireless link in frequency bands over 70 GHz. Many thanks to the Flex team who assisted us in delivering what looked initially next to impossible!”

Infinet Wireless designed the Quanta 70 Point-to-Point solutions based on the company’s Octopus SDR platform. They provide throughputs of up to 480 Mbps in a 125 MHz channel size and are ideally suited for telecom operators and geographically-spread corporates wishing to deploy high-speed connectivity in dense urban areas.

The 71-76 GHz frequency band (also known as E-band) is particularly attractive to operators of all types due to zero interference environments and simplified regulations in many countries around the globe.

