Telia and Ericsson have added Lithuania to their Nordics and Baltics alliance to deploy next-generation 5G in the region.

The deal follows previous regional announcements covering the deployment of 5G across Sweden and Estonia and Ericsson’s selection as Telia’s partner in Norway.

The modernised 4G network and the introduction of ultra-fast high-capacity 5G will enhance digital experiences for Telia’s subscriber and business customers in Lithuania. About 2,000 mobile sites will be modernised over the coming three years.

The upgrade will make the network about five times more energy-efficient than previous generations of mobile technology. In addition to being powered by 100% renewable electricity, this will deliver sustainability and power consumption benefits to Telia Lithuania.

Dan Stromberg, CEO, Telia Lithuania and the head of LED (Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark), says: “The partnership between Telia and Ericsson will enable us to provide our customers with state-of-the-art mobile connectivity and speed up the development of a sustainable digital society. Modernised 4G networks and the upcoming 5G connectivity will deliver superior user experiences and opportunities to our subscriber and business customers.”

Jenny Lindqvist, head of Northern and Central Europe, Ericsson, says: “We are very excited to partner with Telia once again, this time to power enhanced 4G and next-generation 5G to its customers in Lithuania. 5G is a catalyst for digital innovation, paving the way for advances in business and industry, giving the Lithuanian economy the boost it needs during uncertain times. Driving a more resilient, smarter and sustainable society, we are working with Telia to bring 5G to the Baltics and Nordics alike.”

