Data, communications and computing infrastructure are all coming together to enable intelligence at the edge so the processes, analytics, management and security are the next step, writes George Malim.

Multi-access edge computing (MEC) has existed since 2014 and has often been referred to as mobile edge computing. That tag is fine for wirelessly connected edge devices but increasingly, edge devices can be supported by fixed connectivity hence the change to multi-access. This shift indicates a growing maturity and understanding that it’s not just mobile devices that can benefit from intelligence at the edge.

With lower latency networks, enabled by 5G, LTEAdvanced and fixed fibre connectivity, the time it takes to traverse the network from the edge to a centralised server has come down, making various applications practical. However, for many, latency to distant data centres is still an issue and it makes more sense to process or analyse inputs and utilise edge intelligence to provide actionable insights. The edge device therefore becomes not only a sensor collecting information but also something that can take immediate action according to that data. The connectivity is then utilised to update the centralised record and enable functions such as digital twins.

