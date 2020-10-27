The shortlist nominees for the 2020 IoT Global Awards are…
WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the shortlist nominees of the 2020 IoT Global Awards!
“It’s a sign of the IoT Global Awards’ growth and the maturity of the Internet of Things that the Editors have faced their biggest challenge yet in shortlisting the award Entries,” says Jeremy Cowan, chair of the 2020 IoT Global Awards.
“Despite the pandemic, the number of entries has grown in almost every category, and so has the quality. This year the Editors of IoT Now Magazine and IoTGlobalNetwork.com have faced a huge task in whittling down the entries to a Shortlist.”
The award organisers are proud to reveal that the shortlist nominees for the world’s leading IoT Awards are:
|IoT PRODUCT / SERVICE OF THE YEAR
|Automotive, transport & travel
|Big data, cloud & analytics
|Connected consumer & smart home
|Connected health or wearable tech
|Industry & construction
|Research & development or new launch
|Retail, marketing & hospitality
|Securing IoT
|Smart cities, government & utilities
|IoT Business Excellence
|CxO of the year
|
|Start up, business development or ecosystem of the year
|
Congratulations to all the shortlist nominees!
The final stage of the competition is judged by an independent and international panel of VIP Judges, who must choose from up to 12 entries in each of the 11 categories.
The Winners of the 2020 IoT Global Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 19th on www.iotglobalawards.com and shared by our media partners, IoT News Asia, Internet of Business, Geo Connexion, iSCOOP and IoT For All via their own portals and social networks.
We would also like to say a special thank you to our Sponsors for the 2020 Awards, MultiTech, for their kind support.
Finally, the award organisers would like to thank all those who entered their IoT products, services and individuals in this year’s awards – we hope to see you again in 2021!