WeKnow Media Ltd, the award organisers, are pleased to announce the shortlist nominees of the 2020 IoT Global Awards!

“It’s a sign of the IoT Global Awards’ growth and the maturity of the Internet of Things that the Editors have faced their biggest challenge yet in shortlisting the award Entries,” says Jeremy Cowan, chair of the 2020 IoT Global Awards.

“Despite the pandemic, the number of entries has grown in almost every category, and so has the quality. This year the Editors of IoT Now Magazine and IoTGlobalNetwork.com have faced a huge task in whittling down the entries to a Shortlist.”

The award organisers are proud to reveal that the shortlist nominees for the world’s leading IoT Awards are:

Company Product/service HARMAN, a Samsung company HARMAN Vehicle to Pedestrian Safety Communications Platform Pangea Connected Ltd Winning £2.2m for a partner with in-vehicle connectivity Telia Company Making travel by public transport easier and cities more sustainable Eseye IoT Connectivity Helps Spidertracks Switch from Reactive to Proactive Flight Safety ORBCOMM ORBCOMM Platform Controlant Controlant – Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® Digital Visibility Platform ZARIOT ZARIOT: Securing, enabling and growing IoT through cellular signalling security Quasar Powered by Cando Quasar: The Future of Supply Chain Management is Here Cubic Telecom Cubic PACE for Automotive DevicePilot DevicePilot service monitoring for EV charging Tata Consultancy Services TCS Enterprise Transportation Management System – SMART Automated Transport Solution for Operational Resilience by leveraging the ecosystem Tata Communications Tata Communications MOVE – Intelligent Connected Vehicle Platform

Company Product/service TOMIA TOMIA’s IoT Roaming Monetization Platform Revenera Revenera IoT Monetization Platform Ricker Lyman Robotics Company, Inc Hivecell: Edge as a Service Tata Consultancy Services Smart, Scalable, Analytics Driven IoT Solution for TCS Energy Monitoring & Management Laird Connectivity Sentrius™ MG100 Gateway Guavus (a Thales company) Guavus-IQ – AI-based Analytics & Automation for CSPs Quasar Powered by Cando Quasar: The Future of Supply Chain Management is Here Symphony AzimaAI 3rd Gen AI for Plant Process Health & Optimization – Performance 360™ floLIVE floNET: Global IoT Connectivity as-a-service Controlant Controlant – Cold Chain as a Service (ChaaS)® Qulix Systems Q-Platform – One Platform to connect them all Cubic Telecom Cubic PACE for Automotive

Company Product/service HARMAN, a Samsung company HARMAN Ignite Automotive Cloud Marketplace Landis+Gyr Landis+Gyr SMETS2 E470 Smart Meter Yacht Sentinel Ltd Sentinel Domotics Hachi (Beijing Puppy Robotics Co., Ltd.) Hachi Infinite M1 Yonomi Yonomi Smart Home Platform Lenovo Encouraging Organizations to Work Smart, with ThinkSmart Skyresponse AB Skyresponse challenges traditional alarm management technologies

Company Product/service Connect Up Technologies, LLC Connect Up – Stratus Series Wearables & Devices…. Smart.Simple.Safety. Vodafone Vodafone Business Nursing Button scriptr.io Saepio contact tracing, social distancing and quarantine management Pangea Connected Ltd Instanet – connecting a pop-up hospital through the COVID-19 outbreak Eseye IoT Connectivity Accelerates Next Generation Telecare Altice Labs SmartAL – remote health monitoring ZARIOT ZARIOT: Securing, enabling and growing IoT through cellular signalling security Oppo OPPO Watch – The Key to Effective Wellbeing Management Skyresponse AB Skyresponse challenges traditional alarm management technologies

Company Product/service Senseye Senseye PdM Transatel Transatel’s solution to enrich Private LTE/5G networks for a managed, secure, and cost-effective global IoT connectivity service IoT.nxt IoT.nxt – Industry Defining Technology Miguel Corporate Services Pte Ltd MATION UNIFIED ARCHITECTURE PLATFORM Tata Consultancy Services TCS Logistics Optimizer Octonion SA Octonion Machine Intelligence Giatec Scientific Inc. AI Supported and IoT-Based Wireless Concrete Sensors ffly4u Creator of critical business data for Industry DevicePilot DevicePilot service monitoring for EV charging Rockwell Automation Rockwell Automation FactoryTalk InnovationSuite Simplifying Digital Transformation Symphony AzimaAI 3rd Generation AI for Machine Prediction & Prescription – APM 360 Digi International Digi IX20 4G LTE Router

Company Product/service Tata Consultancy Services TCS IP2™ – TCS Intelligent Power Plant Connect Up Technologies, LLC Connect Up – Stratus Series Wearables & Devices…. Smart.Simple.Safety. Vodafone Business The Smart Label MachNation Complete, end-to-end IoT performance and scalability testing with MIT-E Pf Altice Labs Eno-Analytics in partnership with University of Trás-os-Montes and Alto Douro Telstra Telstra Connected Supply Chain – Visibility Imports Dryad Networks Digital Forest Solution Enlighted Enlighted: Safe Application FogHorn FogHorn Lightning Health & Safety Nestwave Nestwave geolocation for IoT

Company Product/service Tata Consultancy Services TCS Image & Video Analytics Platform EcoEnergy Insights Connected Restaurant Program: An IoT driven service for enabling the digital transformation of restaurant operations. Mesh Systems Connecting the Kitchen

Company Product/service Transatel Transatel’s solution to enrich Private LTE/5G networks for a managed, secure, and cost-effective global IoT connectivity service ubirch GmbH UBIRCH EMnify EMnify Cloud Connect NXP Semiconductors NXP’s EdgeLock SE050 G+D Mobile Security GmbH SIGNiT – Data Integrity for the IoT ZARIOT ZARIOT: Securing, enabling and growing IoT through cellular signalling security Secure Thingz Security From Inception Suite ON Semiconductor ON Semiconductor and Veridify Security collaborate to deliver highly efficient end-to-end security Digi International Digi Remote Manager® KORE KORE SecurityPro

Company Product/service HARMAN, a Samsung company HARMAN Ignite Automotive Cloud Marketplace Pangea Connected Ltd Keeping 55,000 students connected to their education with protected, adaptive 4G connectivity Thales DIS AIS Revolutioning smart metering with revolutionary IoT eSIM Yarra Valley Water Yarra Valley Water Digital Water Meter iOpt Assets Ltd Protect Property. Protect Tenants. DevicePilot DevicePilot service monitoring for EV charging

Pangea Connected Ltd The Pangea IoT ecosystem Linkers Technology Linkers/Showrooms Analytics MachNation Complete, end-to-end IoT performance and scalability testing with MIT-E Pf Bharti Airtel Powering ‘Always On’ IoT ecosystem in India LX LX Sensors & Trackers Ricker Lyman Robotics Company, Inc Hivecell: Edge as a Service Alliot Technologies Alliot Technologies – Making IoT Accessible to All G+D Mobile Security GmbH SIGNiT – Data Integrity for the IoT Nestwave Nestwave geolocation for IoT

Congratulations to all the shortlist nominees!

The final stage of the competition is judged by an independent and international panel of VIP Judges, who must choose from up to 12 entries in each of the 11 categories.

The Winners of the 2020 IoT Global Awards will be announced on Thursday, November 19th on www.iotglobalawards.com and shared by our media partners, IoT News Asia, Internet of Business, Geo Connexion, iSCOOP and IoT For All via their own portals and social networks.

We would also like to say a special thank you to our Sponsors for the 2020 Awards, MultiTech, for their kind support.

Finally, the award organisers would like to thank all those who entered their IoT products, services and individuals in this year’s awards – we hope to see you again in 2021!