ElevenPaths, Telefonica’s cybersecurity company, has taken a further step in protecting Internet of Things (IoT) and converged environments with the signature of a global partnership agreement with Subex. This offers the IoT Threats Detection service worldwide.

The monitoring and incident response service will leverage Machine Learning and specific IoT/OT threat intelligence techniques to profile the behaviour of IoT devices and associated networks, thereby making it possible to detect and respond to anomalies or cyberattacks that may affect the different end-to-end elements in IoT (devices, communication network, or service platforms).

The service is fed by a global network of honeypots (“decoy” system designed to be the target of an attack to detect it and obtaining more information) specialised in IoT/OT. This network is distributed throughout the world in over 60 locations and covers more than 500 different system architectures, processing on average 10 million sophisticated cyberattacks every day.

Telefonica’s extensive experience in network management enables the access to traffic information that will be analysed later using Subex’s capabilities. Moreover, customers can receive all benefits of a managed service through the Telefónica operations expertise, relaying on the ElevenPaths’ SOC (Security Operations Centre), that has locations in eleven centres on the planet and is supported by experts specially trained in this technology.

IoT threat detection

This addresses several IoT challenges that ElevenPaths calls “pressing”:

Increased discoverability and visibility of the IoT devices that are part of the infrastructure as well as the organisations’ services, to gain an understanding of their legitimate behaviour.

Holistic protection of organisations, where IoT devices must be seen as an increasingly significant part of the whole infrastructure to be protected. Most of the time, these elements may be the weakest link due to their dispersion, their physical accessibility, and the inexistence or deficiency of security controls.

The need to have solutions capable of escalating to the dimensions required by IoT infrastructures, as well as having sources and mechanisms to generate specific cyberintelligence in this field that guarantees the effectiveness and reliability of the detection systems.

Among the many benefits of this service, being an agentless solution, releases from the need to install software on the IoT devices. Given the IoT intrinsic dimension and the limited resources associated with many of these devices, this factor constitutes a great advantage. Also, as the analysis is performed over a copy of the traffic, the solution does not impact the original traffic of the IoT service or its service level agreements (SLAs) at any time.

“The vast majority of our customers from almost any sector we focus on have launched − or will launch in the short term − projects and initiatives where IoT technologies are the key. While the possibilities in terms of new services and efficiency improvements are huge, they also mean greater exposure to security risks that need to be properly managed. This agreement with Subex allows us to provide a best-in-class monitoring and incident response service for IoT environments,” says Alberto Sempere, product and go-to-market director at ElevenPaths.

“Our partnership with ElevenPaths is built around affording businesses a new class of enterprise security that spans environments, devices, cybersecurity strategies, and regional and global threats to deliver true cyber-resilience that is deep, robust and sustainable. We are excited by the possibilities that this alliance brings forth specifically in areas such as jointly equipping businesses to deal with the existing and emerging cyber threats with a high level of confidence and assurance,” adds Kiran Zachariah, VP digital security at Subex.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus