Ericsson has been selected by Dutch communications service provider KPN as its mobile core network vendor. Under the five-year agreement, Ericsson will deploy dual-mode 5G Core software with full support services, including an accompanying systems integration program with third-line support services.

Ericsson 5G Core will deliver a significant upgrade to KPN’s existing 2G/3G/4G packet core and signaling technology and enable the communications service provider to deploy its first standalone 5G network.

The secure cloud-native dual-mode Ericsson 5G Core will allow KPN to meet increasing data demands of customers in existing consumer markets, as well as pursue new 5G innovation opportunities in emerging enterprise segments supported by enhanced network slicing capabilities. This includes Internet of Things (IoT) applications with critical demands such as smart transport and emerging ultra-low-latency gaming use cases.

Babak Fouladi, chief technology and digital officer and member of the board of management, KPN, says, ”With our new 5G core network, we are entering the next era of mobile technology. By partnering with Ericsson on the latest technologies, gigabit data rates, real-time communication and massive IoT are becoming reality. This will enable new functionalities and capabilities for our customers and society and confirms KPN is truly delivering on its promise to be the network of the Netherlands.”

Arun Bansal, president of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson, says, ”We are pleased to expand our 100-year partnership with KPN through our technology-leading 5G Core solutions. We will work closely with KPN to ensure that consumers and enterprises in the Netherlands can benefit from the emerging opportunities of 5G as it embraces digitalisation.

Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core provides the cutting-edge, container-based, microservice architecture that will help KPN to both develop new business models as well as move onto the next level of network operational efficiency.”

