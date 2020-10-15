Event date: 27 October, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:10 PM GMT

Digital Symposium

As a member of the Vanilla Plus community, we would like to invite you to join us at this year’s digital symposium for Voice & Advanced Communications. Learn how to prepare the network to deliver new voice and advanced communications products and services on the 27 October from 10:00 AM – 12:10 PM GMT.

This symposium is the destination for operators to come together as an industry and strategize about how to capitalize upon the advanced communications window of opportunity in the 5G era.

Register for free today!

Read more.