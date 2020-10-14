New research from roaming experts Kaleido Intelligence shows that approximately 767 Petabytes of data roaming traffic were transported by IPX vendors in 2019. This is predicted to reach 2,222 PB in 2025, representing an average annual growth rate of 17% between 2019 and 2025.

The research, IPX: Market Outlook & Opportunities 2020, predicts that the volume of 5G roaming data traffic carried over IPX networks will approach 1,000 PB in 2025, representing approximately 43% of the total roaming data traffic carried. It found that 5G roaming will bring greater requirements from IPX providers in terms of capacity, QoS and security.

5G & IoT IPX outlook and requirements

The research finds that IPX vendor readiness for 5G and IoT requirements is an important consideration for mobile operators. Kaleido surveyed and interviewed over 50 MNO groups regarding the importance of IPX in roaming, as well as key requirements and challenges as perceived by the operators.

Nitin Bhas, strategy & insights lead at Kaleido, commentes: “Undeniably, the growth in consumer mobile and IoT roaming traffic once again establishes the importance of IPX as roaming transitions towards a 5G environment. With 5G supporting newer and faster/low latency data services, the experience offered by IPX vendors must match or exceed current offerings and improve monetisation opportunities for the operator.”

Kaleido’s latest report into IPX marks the 18th research publication of 2020 directly addressing the roaming and connectivity sector, providing market sizing, trend and competitive analysis.

