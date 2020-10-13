ZTE Corporation, a international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, and the Yinchuan branch of China Unicom, have completed the trial of an innovative smart community deployment based on a Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network in Yinchuan, China.

The trial has enabled the development of smart community services over the existing Passive Optical Network (PON) broadband infrastructure, thereby driving the digital transformation of residential communities into smart communities at a low cost.

In the trial, ZTE and the Yinchuan branch of China Unicom have employed ZTE’s flagship optical access product, TITAN Optical Line Terminal (OLT), to make Optical Distribution Network (ODN) resources shareable under the same PON port.

This scheme has allowed both the traditional home broadband service and the new smart community-oriented camera service to be connected to users. In addition to saving pipe and fibre resources, the scheme has also achieved simple and fast engineering implementation as well as rapid rollout of new services.

Compared with traditional network solutions, the FTTH-based smart community deployment has saved cost by 75% and increased OLT port utilisation by 9%. The deployment has also used slicing technology to implement role-based, domain-based, and graphical management of smart community services, thereby cutting broadband access cost, increasing revenue, and boosting operation and maintenance efficiency for the operator.

Moving forward, ZTE and China Unicom will collaborate further to promote the development of smart communities and provide small businesses with comprehensive optical broadband services.

