Nokia today announced that its cloud-native Subscriber Data Management (SDM) software has been chosen by Telefonica UK to enhance the security and reliability of the operator’s networks, and to drive 5G services innovation.

As the heart of Telefonica UK’s converged mobile core, Nokia’s SDM will securely oversee pivotal functionality for all Telefonica UK networks and services, including 5G. By controlling network data in a centralised hub and utilising containerised micro services that have only what is required by an application to efficiently and autonomously manage all subscriber data and services, SDM increases both reliability and operational efficiencies.

Nokia’s SDM solution serves approximately 4.8 billion subscribers and devices around the world.

Telefonica’s SDM is delivered using Nokia’s core engineered systems program for fast deployment and rapid upgrades. The deal is supporting subscriber data management for all Telefonica UK’s 3G, 4G, 5G networks, as well as IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) and Voice over 5G (Vo5G) services; along with the operator’s IoT devices and nationwide Smart Metering. Deployment is expected in the fourth quarter and Nokia will oversee all professional services to complete the migration.

Supporting the modernisation of Telefonica UK’s unified database deployment, Nokia will also deploy Shared Data Layer, a cloud-native database accessible via industry standard protocols to enable an open ecosystem and the integration of third party applications.

Brendan O’Reilly, CTO, Telefonica UK, said: “Nokia’s Subscriber Data Management software offers secure, robust connectivity capabilities, while simultaneously streamlining our network services. This allows us to better support our growing 5G networks and capture operational efficiencies. We look forward to developing a new generation of 5G services with Nokia.”

Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software and Nokia chief digital officer, said: “As we drive cloud-native 5G innovation together, Nokia is pleased to be building on our existing relationship with Telefonica UK by further optimising and securing the company’s networks with Nokia’s software portfolio, and enriching the customer experience.”

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus