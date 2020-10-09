The IoT Global Awards is a prestigious awards programme honouring the most innovative companies, products and individual talent in 11 IoT industry categories.

Each year an independent and highly qualified panel of judges selects 11 of the very best corporations, companies, start-ups and business leaders from the IoT sector out of hundreds of applications.

Launched in 2017, and brought to market by the power house brands IoT Now and IoT Global Network, the IoT Global Awards quickly established itself as the benchmark for excellence in IoT.

With a decade of experience in the global IoT market and a range of leading IoT titles, no other IoT brand can offer you the exposure and reach.

The IoT Global Awards are supported by the industry’s leading global media brands and a powerful media partner network with a combined audience of 200,000+ IoT professionals.

Whether you’re new to the IoT or a seasoned specialist, gaining global exposure for innovation is excellent publicity.

The final deadline for entries is Monday 19th of October at midnight.

If you haven’t submitted your entry yet, there is still time. The entry process has been streamlined and only requires 3 steps to complete the full entry form and confirm payment.

Behind the scenes, our judges are excited to see what the IoT ecosystem has achieved in 2020. The shortlist will be announced the following week on Tuesday, 27 October online on www.iot-now.com