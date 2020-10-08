Telstra, Ericsson and Ciena has announced the successful commercial launch of wavelength services based on 400G technology. This achievement significantly increases Telstra’s network capacity whilst reducing power consumption, footprint and time to market for customers.

With this upgrade Telstra is now able to deliver 400G wavelengths in its optical transmission network and between data centres, providing for an enhanced customer experience. This upgrade responds to the unprecedented capacity requirements that have been seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, ensuring Telstra can quickly and efficiently scale the core network capacity to meet capacity uplifts, whilst preparing Telstra’s network for the next generation of technology demands, including those from 5G, network slicing and edge compute.

The higher bandwidth services can now quickly be delivered with a single card, offering on-demand capacity, from 100G up to 400G. This upgrade increases Telstra’s optical network capacity by 400% per wavelength, allowing Telstra to deliver high capacity services to its customers in a shorter period of time as well as the ability to quickly and efficiently scale the transmission network for future needs.

Telstra’s transmission network. Building on this success, 700G per wavelength was also achieved between Melbourne and Sydney during that trial – a distance of greater than 1,000km.

“Telstra’s network is geared for 5G, cloud computing, and applications like edge-computing, and this is a significant and fundamental upgrade to the hidden infrastructure that powers our business across Australia. By upgrading our optical transmission networks with 400G technology, Telstra will be able to cater for capacity demands of up to 400% of what was previously achievable. The upgrade enables us to rapidly deliver services to customers at scale without fibre builds, decreasing the time to market from weeks, to days” Chris Meissner, Transport, IP Core & Edge Engineering Telstra executive, said.

Telstra’s network is geared for 5G, cloud computing, and applications like edge-computing, and this is a significant and fundamental upgrade to the hidden infrastructure that powers our business across Australia. By upgrading our optical transmission networks with 400G technology, Telstra will be able to cater for capacity demands of up to 400% of what was previously achievable. The upgrade enables us to rapidly deliver services to customers at scale without fibre builds, decreasing the time to market from weeks, to days

“This optical transmission upgrade is an important step in increasing capacity requirements to meet unprecedented capacity demands. This critical infrastructure capability forms the foundation of Telstra’s current and future network requirements and ensures Telstra can achieve transmission cost efficiencies and scale to meet the traffic demands that come with media rich and next generation services including 5G and edge compute services. This latest industry milestone will ensure that Australia remains at the cutting-edge of telecommunications technology,” Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand said.

“The ability to offer 400G connectivity is critical to supporting Australians’ digital-first lifestyle. Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optical technology coupled with a software-defined approach helps create an agile, flexible network that can dynamically adapt to changing customer needs,” said Rick Seeto, vice president & general manager for Ciena Asia Pacific and Japan.

The ability to offer 400G connectivity is critical to supporting Australians’ digital-first lifestyle. Ciena’s WaveLogic coherent optical technology coupled with a software-defined approach helps create an agile, flexible network that can dynamically adapt to changing customer needs

Ericsson provides Ciena’s WaveLogic Ai and WaveLogic 5 Extreme solutions to satisfy surging traffic requirements across Telstra’s network along with associated local professional services for optical transmission.

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus