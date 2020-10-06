As a leading provider of quad-play telco services in Belgium, Telenet – which serves more than 2.5 million customers in Flanders and Brussels – is progressing well in its digital transformation program, which it undertook to better serve its customers, anticipate customers’ needs and innovate towards future services.

Part of this multi-phased program involves upgrading its IT landscape, including Business Support Systems (BSS) and Customer Support Systems, and integrating all customers onto a single platform. To make matters more challenging, Telenet wanted to migrate the 600,000 customers it gained through its acquisition of mobile provider BASE in 2015. With so many moving parts and business goals, Telenet needed a partner that it could learn from and rely on for such a critical endeavour.

Ultimately, Telenet selected Netcracker to work side by side on this long-term program.

We talked to Micha Berger, CTO of Telenet, and Mitat Kizilelma, vice president of Strategic Accounts at Netcracker, on the scope of Telenet’s digital transformation, what challenges they faced, how Netcracker has helped the operator become ready for network and service enhancements – among them 5G, new products and digital offers – and how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted their business and customer relationships.

