Gorka Esturo, CTO Office member at Polystar tells VanillaPlus why a single, unified view of your network is the key to unlocking effective network performance management.

VanillaPlus: Why is network performance management so important for the telecoms industry?

Gorka Esturo, Polystar: The network should be a problem-free asset that allows customers to enjoy and experience your services. They should not notice any issue or degradation. Since the network is the most important asset, it’s essential that it delivers. To achieve this, you need a comprehensive Network Performance Management (NPM) framework that spans all use cases and domains, providing both macro and micro views of your estate. So, when we talk about NPM, we mean a focus on the capability of network systems to deliver according to expectations. When you acquire equipment, you do so based on certain requirements and assumptions – measuring performance validates that the solution does do what it should, according to specifications and agreed parameters. Systems in telecoms network must deliver – not just operationally, but also for customers.

VanillaPlus: What steps do operators need to take to optimise performance management?

Read full article in Vanilla Plus Magazine >