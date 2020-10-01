The healthcare sector is a key focus of Orange‘s 2025 strategic plan. As part of this, Orange Business Services is now reorganising its healthcare entities, Enovacom and Orange Healthcare, to fully meet the needs of players in this sector, which is currently undergoing a digital transformation in France and internationally.

As of today, Orange Healthcare B2B activities have been transferred to Enovacom. With a team of 250 people, this unique hub will boost synergies and support the digital shift in healthcare. With headquarters in Marseille, the integrated team also supports the group’s commitment to reinforce its strategic activities in local regions, as close as possible to local players and talent. This transformation is being complemented by an ambitious recruitment plan.

“Orange Business Services understands the need to gain momentum in the healthcare sector. Thanks to this integration, Enovacom — which is already a leader in terms of interoperability in France — will see its expertise enhanced and expand its portfolio to offer tailored solutions for all healthcare players. Enovacom will be able to take advantage of the strengths of the Orange Group to face the many healthcare challenges ahead and take part in larger scale projects. Enovacom has all the attributes required to become a leader in e-health in France,” says Pierre-Louis Biaggi, SVP, Digital and Data, Orange Business Services and CEO of Enovacom.

“A new page of Enovacom’s history is being written. By focusing on the healthcare ambitions of the Digital and Data unit of Orange Business Services from now on, we are taking on a new dimension. Now more than ever we need to work alongside those who care for us in order to improve medical devices. The support and expertise of Orange Business Services will help solidify the foundations of Enovacom solutions. Our commitment at present is to develop new products to meet the current and future needs of our 1,600 customers,” adds Laurent Frigara, deputy CEO of Enovacom.

Within the Digital and Data business unit, Enovacom will be led by Laurent Frigara and Renaud Luparia — co-founders and current deputy CEOs. The organisation, whose 250 employees are spread across Marseille, Paris, London and Montreal, hosts the Healthcare activities of Orange Business Services, structured around three main departments:

The operations and transformation department under the leadership of Eric Pieuchot. This department will ensure the deployment and operation of services to customers while ensuring the compliance of processes and the security of operations related to ISO-27001- and HDS-certified Data Hosting activities.

under the leadership of Eric Pieuchot. This department will ensure the deployment and operation of services to customers while ensuring the compliance of processes and the security of operations related to ISO-27001- and HDS-certified Data Hosting activities. The business department , in particular commercial business in France, led by Laurent Moulin

, in particular commercial business in France, led by Laurent Moulin The products department, headed up by Frederic Bourcier, which will develop digital products and solutions adapted to the healthcare ecosystem.

The new structure’s e-health software and services respond to four key challenges: health data protection, exchanges and sharing between players in the health ecosystem, patient journey digitisation and health data utilisation.

Enovacom is a specialist in the healthcare data journey and collects, transports, stores, processes, analyses and shares data, and creates value in a secure way. Since 2006, the company has been supporting healthcare players in their digital transformation, in France and abroad, with innovative solutions to improve quality, the care path and patient experience. Enovacom will be able to rely on the expertise of Orange Business Services in digital and data, cyber, cloud, consulting and IoT to support healthcare players throughout their data journey.

