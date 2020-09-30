Avast, a global provider of digital security and privacy products, has launched Avast Smart Life for 5G, its smart home security solution for 5G, delivered as a virtualised network function (VNF).

Avast Smart Life for 5G enables operators to protect their subscribers’ smart home and all connected devices at the virtual router level, based on Avast’s artificial intelligence (AI) driven threat detection technology. The solution scans traffic and immediately blocks security risks on all of a customer’s devices, both inside the home and on-the-go.

The company offers products that protect people from threats on the internet and the evolving Internet of Things (IoT) threat landscape. The company’s threat detection network uses machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to detect and stop threats in real time. Avast digital security products for Mobile, PC or Mac are certified by VB100, AV-Comparatives, AV-Test, and SE Labs among others.

Avast Smart Life for 5G builds on the company’s decades of experience in protecting consumers and businesses. Carriers can integrate Avast’s consumer security solution as a VNF, protecting their subscribers’ devices seamlessly at the virtual router level. Avast Smart Life for 5G uses Avast’s AI-based threat intelligence technology to identify connected devices, malicious URLs and unusual network traffic. It can then alert the subscriber to, and block, unusual or unwanted activity at a network level. Parental controls also offer families the ability to filter the content and apps their children can access, including social media and videos.

“With family security, privacy, and online safety presenting significant concerns for consumers, delivering advanced security in the network is an opportunity for carriers,” says Nick Viney, SVP and general manager for Partner, Business Unit at Avast. “The ability to offer a converged protection across all customer devices from malware, network attacks, and fine-grained parental controls over access and content, will be a valuable differentiating service.”

Avast’s team has extensive experience in integrating consumer security solutions with carrier systems; partners such as WINDTRE already offer Avast security solutions to their subscribers.

Smart Life for 5G capabilities:

Home network protection: allowing users to discover which devices and people are connected to their home network. Smart Life will provide alerts if unusual behavior is detected on any device, and block attackers trying to access any device.

allowing users to discover which devices and people are connected to their home network. Smart Life will provide alerts if unusual behavior is detected on any device, and block attackers trying to access any device. On-the-go security: extending Avast antivirus protection seamlessly to mobile devices, whether PC, Mac, Android, or iOS based, to secure them outside the home.

extending Avast antivirus protection seamlessly to mobile devices, whether PC, Mac, Android, or iOS based, to secure them outside the home. Parental controls: enabling families to filter the content and apps that their children can access, including social media and videos. Offering the ability to pause internet access, or individual services such as online gaming or video streaming at any time. Geo-location services can help keep track of children with the option to set alerts for when they leave or arrive at certain places.

Network operators can request a demo of Avast Smart Life for 5G, via Avast’s Partner team, here:

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus