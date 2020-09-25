Sponsored News:

In the time of social distancing and pandemic restrictions, technology has become more important than ever to maintain our working productivity and social bonds. In a virtual first, the annual AI+IoT Business Conference (ABC) hosted by the AI+IoT Intelligent Business Alliance will focus on the impact of IoT for the Southeast Asian region.

The first virtual Southeast Asia ABC kicked off today for a whole month, which brings together key major industry organizations including Tuya Smart, a leading global AIoT platform, and other leading partners such as the Singapore Manufacturing Federation, Singapore Industrial Automation Association, Asia Pacific Assistive Robotics Association, Asia IoT, GSMA, and famous brands in Southeast Asia to share cutting-edge insights on all things IoT-specific in Southeast Asia.

Themed on “Revive in Growth – Inspired by Intelligence”, the inaugural virtual AIBC aims to harness AIoT for transforming businesses in Southeast Asia, after the pandemic. The event consists of a series of fireside chats and TED-style talks by esteemed companies and innovators.

“This (pandemic) will be the start when young people begin to learn more about the smart home,” Mr. Ryan, CEO from Indonesian brand Bardi Smart Home commented. “And we can see the smart home market is growing rapidly here right now, which is a good sign.”

Mr. Vincent Chew, Group Managing Director of Pensonic, one of the leading electrical household appliances brand in Malaysia, said, “Along the way with wider coverage of internet and lower cost of devices, more homes will be connected where devices shall work around our movement and environment.”

Due to travel restrictions and home isolation because of the pandemic, the demand for various entertainment and interaction on the Internet has increased in Thailand, where Internet products have become quite popular. Xie Chongtong, President of Thailand’s home security and CCTV brand Watashi said, “IoT innovation is driven by increasing demands of connection scenarios, which will become more and more automated and intelligent.”

Hosted by AI+IoT Intelligent Business Alliance, the AI+IoT Business Conference has garnered over 200 leading companies, 400 opinion leaders, 100 renowned investors and 30,000 pioneers of intelligent business exchange knowledge and ideas. The 2020 AI+IoT Business Conference Online – Southeast Asia is the first of the regional event instead of global, and the first ever with focus in the SEA region. Slated to grow by 12% annually, the regional IoT market will be worth over 151 billion dollars by 2024 (Marketsandmarkets).

Jeff Immelt, Former Chairman and CEO of GE, Venture Partner of NEA, Chairman of Tuya US said, “the event is a major initiative that involves important key industry players, who will move forward the development of IoT, and shift the entire smart home landscape in Southeast Asia and give great momentum to its growth”.