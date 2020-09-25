Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. has launched a new 5G mobile platform in the 7-series, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G Mobile Platform. This is said to enable truly global 5G with brilliant HDR gaming and amazing on-device artificial intelligence (AI).​

To date, there have been more than 275 designs announced or in development based on Snapdragon 7-series mobile platforms, including 140 5G designs.

“We continue to see great traction with our high-tier Snapdragon 7-series 5G mobile platforms,” says Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As we continue to build out this relatively new tier of our mobile roadmap, we’re always looking for ways to support the growing needs of our OEM customers. Snapdragon 750G delivers a selection of premium mobile features to an even wider audience.”

The new Snapdragon 750G features the truly global Qualcomm Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System, which supports both mmWave and sub-6 GHz, SA and NSA modes, TDD, FDD and Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), and global roaming and global multi-SIM. This comprehensive modem-to-antenna solution allows devices powered by Snapdragon 750G to support multi-gigabit connections with lightning-fast upload and download speeds. Snapdragon 750G offers select Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to allow for smooth, low-latency gameplay for richer entertainment quality.

Equipped with the Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, Snapdragon 750G enables up to 10% better graphics rendering compared to Snapdragon 730G for stunning, life-like imagery. Additionally, players can take advantage of 5G through multiplayer gaming or streaming their favorite games right to their smartphones with up-and-coming 5G cloud gaming platforms.

Featuring the latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon 750G powers intuitive interactions enabling smart camera and video, voice translation, advanced AI based imaging, and AI enhanced gaming experiences. With up to 4.0 Trillion Operations Per Second (TOPS), the Qualcomm AI Engine delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G.

Snapdragon 750G features the Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU, which delivers up to 20% improvement compared to Snapdragon 730G, for overall enhanced user experience. Snapdragon 750G is also equipped with the always-on Qualcomm Sensing Hub, which combines multiple data streams for contextual use-cases: a low-power Qualcomm AI Engine enables AI-based echo cancellation and background noise suppression to provide improved voice-chat gaming experiences, uninterrupted voice communication, and support for always-on voice assistants. Regardless of noises in the background such as construction, children, or a barking dog, listeners can hear speech loud and clear due to Qualcomm Technologies’ AI-based audio and voice communication suite that is integrated into Snapdragon 750G.

“Deutsche Telekom and Qualcomm Technologies have a strong strategic collaboration in driving innovation together. We are excited as this announcement will further help scale 5G for everyone and improve overall consumer experience,” says Andreas Bussmann, program manager 5G Devices, Deutsche Telekom.

“As Verizon continues to lead 5G innovation with 5G Ultra Wideband and our soon-to-be-launched 5G Nationwide network, we know we can count on technology partners like Qualcomm Technologies to provide the superior solutions for sub6 and mmWave spectrum needed to run the next-generation 5G devices our customers rely on,” according to Chris Emmons, executive director device and product marketing at Verizon.

“Xiaomi is committed to developing cutting-edge devices to address the growing consumer demand for 5G,” adds Quanxin Wang, general manager of product and technology, Xiaomi International. “We are proud to work with Qualcomm Technologies to launch the first commercial smartphone based on the latest Snapdragon 750G to consumers.”

Commercial devices based on Snapdragon 750G are expected to be commercially available by the end of 2020. Snapdragon 750G is also pin- and software-compatible with Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform.

