Ankur Bhan of Nokia

Digital infrastructure company, Equinix, Inc., has been selected as a strategic supplier for Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING) managed service, in a collaboration to bring next-generation edge architectures and services to market. WING allows operators without an Internet of Things (IoT) footprint to gain fast entry to the IoT market or to help operators expand an existing IoT business.

Nokia is leveraging Equinix IBX data centres to deploy both core and edge nodes to support mobile, IoT and cloud connectivity at global scale. With Platform Equinix, Nokia WING is able to support markets across the globe in areas such as IoT data traffic and device density, as well as local regulatory environments (such as GDPR).

Nokia is leveraging Equinix’s global data centre footprint to enable the efficient collection from, and distribution across, multiple networks and clouds. Additionally, Nokia and Equinix are exploring edge architectures and deployment models that can improve the performance of use cases relating to cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning and IoT.

The globally anticipated proliferation of data will increase demand for localised data collection and analysis across cities and countries. Faster, lower latency infrastructures — like that brought to market by Equinix and Nokia — provide the required gigabit speed and the ability to connect and collect data from billions of IoT devices. With this solution, Nokia is helping mobile network operators extract valuable insights to evolve their business performance. Nokia is working with Equinix to roll out WING deployments quickly and efficiently for its customers across regions.

Ankur Bhan, head of WING, Nokia says: “Nokia WING offers a superior IoT service experience for operators through global network presence, unified orchestration and consistent service level agreements. This deal will support our efforts to manage IoT-related data analysis on a global basis.”

Jim Poole, VP, Equinix comments: “Nokia needed access to multiple markets and ecosystems to connect to NSPs and enterprises who want a play in the IoT space. By directly connecting to Nokia WING, mobile network operators can capture business value across IoT, AI and security, with a connectivity strategy to support business transformation.”



Platform Equinix provides access to nearly 10,000 businesses around the world in rich vertical ecosystems, including more than 1,800 networks, 2,900 cloud and IT service providers and 3,000 enterprises. This supports Nokia WING’s focus on providing access to nine vertical markets (connected car, healthcare, logistics and transport, smart cities, utilities, connected agriculture, connected retail, smart home and building, connected industry).

Today, Equinix operates more than 210 IBX data centres in 55+ markets, providing customers with even more ways to connect with other businesses around the world on Platform Equinix.

