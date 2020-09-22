Marcus Sly of Sim Local

Sim Local has appointed long-standing industry expert, Marcus Sly, as its head of eSIM business development. Marcus brings extensive knowledge and experience of the telecommunications sector, having worked in the industry for over 23 years.

Prior to joining Sim Local, Marcus was sales director at IDEMIA and Giesecke & Devrient, where he supplied SIM cards and SIM based solutions from Tier One to Tier Four MNO and MVNOs worldwide. Throughout his career, Marcus has been at the forefront of the technology development and supply in 5G, eSIM Consumer and IoT. Marcus started his career in the Royal Navy, were he served as an engineering officer specialising in Communications, Radar and Sonar systems.

Killian Whelan, founder and CEO at Sim Local, commented: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Marcus to Sim Local. With over 20 years’ experience in the sector, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role, which will be vital as we continue to strengthen our business partner relations and grow further as a company. At Sim Local, we are continually looking to strengthen the team and are delighted to have Marcus onboard.”

Marcus Sly, head of eSIM business development at Sim Local, said: “I am extremely excited to join the business and to work closely with the talented team at Sim Local, to drive innovation, raise awareness and lead the digital transformation brought by eSIM technology. I’m looking forward to delivering a full end-to-end eSIM solution for mobile operators and showcasing the incredible benefits it brings to MNO’s and consumers alike. It’s a great time to be part of this new and exciting market, and I’m looking forward to contributing to Sim Local’s ongoing success.”

Marcus joins a team of eSIM experts and thought leaders at Sim Local including Gary Waite, head of eSIM strategy and Julie Gibb, CTO. This new role and appointment comes as the business continues to rapidly expand its eSIM offering, recently launching the ‘UNITE’ Platform which provides all the core capability a mobile operator needs to be able to offer eSIM services to their customers.

