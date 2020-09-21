Telefonica Deutschland, an integrated telecommunications provider, has selected software from Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, to support the preparation of its network in Germany to adapt to escalating data traffic and bandwidth demands from users. The software vendor has removed vendor lock-in to accelerate the roll out of 5G and digital services.

Telefonica Deutschland is preparing its transport network with open, software-defined network (SDN) orchestration and a partially disaggregated multi-vendor optical network architecture to transform network operations and improve the delivery of new services. Blue Planet will enable the service provider to lower its operating expenses (OPEX) while optimising its network to offer services such as 5G, video streaming and online gaming.

The deployment of Blue Planet plays a key role in Telefonica’s iFusion programme, which is focused on using SDN to transform its transport network in Germany to improve the customer experience.

Blue Planet Multi-Domain Service Orchestration(MDSO) software is an important first step for Telefonica Deutschland to rapidly create, deploy and automate end-to-end service delivery across its new multi-vendor transport network.

Open Rest Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from MDSO simplify integration with other components of Telefonica Deutschland’s Operations Support System (OSS) to align the network with needs of different applications. The upgraded network utilises open standard models, including the transport application programming interface (T-API) and OpenConfig, with Blue Planet MDSO.

“Telefonica is moving away from legacy single-vendor platforms to a model combining best-of-breed solutions from multiple vendors, enabling us to maintain diversity in our network and avoid depending on one vendor. In Germany, Blue Planet’s software executes our SDN program to enable not only multivendor transport but also automation of our network,” says Cayetano Carbajo Martín, global director of Technology, Telefonica GCTIO.

Rick Hamilton, senior vice president of Blue Planet, a division of Ciena, comments, “Telefonica Deutschland is taking strategic steps to support its users’ demands for 5G, cloud services, artificial intelligence and more. Blue Planet’s intelligent automation software differentiates, disrupts and transforms Telefonica Deutschland’s network to adapt and deliver measurable business outcomes.”

Telefonica Deutschland, offers telecoms services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the Internet of Things and data analytics. With a total of 50.4 million customer connections (as of 31 December 2019), the company is one of the leading integrated telecommunications providers in Germany.

