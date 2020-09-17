Rohit Maheshwari of Subex

Subex, a specialist in Digital Trust, has launched its Partner Ecosystem Management platform. This is designed to allow communication service providers (CSPs) to accelerate their digital services portfolio expansion.

The platform is said to allow CSPs to create a value-driven partner ecosystem and significantly improve time to market for new services by identifying and quickly onboarding diverse partners. It will also enable digital trust among CSPs and their partners by creating a transparent partner ecosystem.

The telecom industry is experiencing a shift in consumer behaviour with the higher adoption of digital services. A report mentioned that 20-50% of revenue for some operators comes from non-traditional services. This is undoubtedly opening telcos to new partnerships that are strong in the ecosystem and bolster their revenue.

Subex’s Partner Ecosystem Management will provide CSPs a domain-agnostic platform to seamlessly collaborate with partners across content, gaming, IoT, 5G, healthcare, manufacturing, and internal ecosystem partners like dealers, resellers, etc. CSPs will be able to score partners based on various KPIs and monitor their performance holistically. The platform will enable increased business visibility, real-time access to reports, and dashboards to make informed decisions on the go.

The Partner Ecosystem Management will also help CSPs meet the increasing demands of both enterprise and consumer segments. CSP’s can now look to generate new revenue streams while also leveraging existing revenue streams better. Subex enables any CSP in their journey to be Digital Service Providers.

Commenting on this launch, Rohit Maheshwari, head of strategy & products, Subex says, “With the launch of Partner Ecosystem Management platform, we believe that we have addressed the changing market dynamics and the needs of our customers as they strengthen their current offering and, also move into the 5G era.

Creating a robust digital partner ecosystem is necessary as organisations alone might not have the required infrastructure, skills, and resources to deliver services that digitalisation promises. Subex Partner Ecosystem Management will allow CSPs to foster profitable partnerships with the right set of partners. The platform will enable businesses to launch newer services and technologies while assuring a seamless customer experience.”

The platform manages the partners’ end-to-end process from onboarding to billing and settlement. The suite comprises of different solutions such as Partner Lifecycle Management, Contract Lifecycle Management, Digital Services Billing, Enterprise Billing, Wholesale Billing & Routing, and Roaming Settlements. Subex’s Partner Ecosystem Management platform is designed to manage digital and traditional services such as Internet of Things (IoT), machine-to-machine communications (M2M), Content, Wholesale, Voice, SMS, and Data.

