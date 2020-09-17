Nokia announced new added value features and digital automation enablers for its Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) private wireless networking platform.

Enhancing Nokia DAC’s private 4.9G/LTE and 5G connectivity, the new features offer an expanded portfolio of Nokia apps as well as a growing ecosystem of IoT modules and industry connectors essential to Industry 4.0 implementation.

Enabled by its cloud-native application framework, the Nokia DAC application catalog provides a ‘click and deploy’ approach to software installation, deployment and application lifecycle management.

The catalog features a range of offerings that include Nokia high accuracy positioning, Nokia SpaceTime scene analytics, newly launched Nokia DAC team comms and VoIP, as well as a suite of industrial connectors. In addition, the catalog contains Microsoft Azure IoT Edge services enabling deployment of Microsoft Azure IoT Edge Modules such as Modbus.

Stephan Litjens, general manager, Nokia Digital Automation says, “With its combination of high-performance wireless networking, cloud and edge computing, Nokia DAC is the ideal platform for organisations eyeing use cases such as IoT, analytics, automation and remote operations. With the new functionality and added value features introduced, we further ease and accelerate customers’ transformation path towards Industry 4.0.”

Nokia DAC team comms and DAC VoIP now offer customers voice and video solutions for reliable and secure one-to-one and one-to-many campus-wide communication. Delivered over the platform’s scalable edge cloud, these newly available on-premise applications are ideal for asset-intensive locations of all sizes such as ports, mines and factories.

Further, a suite of new Nokia DAC industrial connectors enables customers to use the platform to seamlessly handle machine communication protocols such as Profinet, EtherCAT and Modbus. This allows customers to integrate private wireless and edge computing with existing and legacy systems, machines and infrastructure.

The Microsoft Azure IoT plug-in in the Nokia DAC catalog follows a joint Microsoft and Nokia announcement to accelerate digital transformation and Industry 4.0. Microsoft Azure IoT services enable customers to address interconnected scenarios across multiple industries that include manufacturing, logistics, utilities, smart cities and transportation.

Caroline Chappell, research director, Cloud and Platform Services, Analysys Mason says “Packaged solutions such as Nokia’s DAC platform will be key to unlocking the private network opportunity in the future. Enterprises require simple, easy-to-use and cost-effective private network solutions that integrate connectivity, cloud and vertical-specific applications.

Increasingly, there is demand for solutions that resolve industry-specific challenges such as protocol translation. Platforms that support the pre-integration of multiple components address important concerns for enterprises looking to deploy a private network.”

Tuuli Ahava, head of Nokia DAC Applications says, “New features announced address the questions facing organisations as they begin to implement Industry 4.0 use cases. Data security, backward and forward compatibility, legacy system integration, ecosystem access, and ease-of-use are just some of the concerns that the DAC platform resolves in one optimised solution.”

Scalable according to needs, Nokia DAC is an industrial-grade digital automation platform that provides a reliable, secure, high-performance private wireless network combined with edge computing capability, as well as a catalog of applications.

A compact, plug-and-play system, it comprises network equipment and a cloud-based operation monitoring system. With Nokia DAC, users can securely collect, process, and host all generated proprietary data on-site.

Nokia has recently announced commercial availability of 5G SA private wireless, in addition to deployments with customers that include Lufthansa Technik , Toyota Production Engineering and Sandvik .

