Marc Price of MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software, a global specialist in 5G monetisation, has launched the next generation of its cloud native Digital Commerce Platform, built to support both 5G Converged Charging (CCS) and 4G Online Charging (OCS) within a single solution. Operators such as Dish and AT&T Mexico are already deploying this latest release.

As operators roll out 5G StandAlone (SA), converged charging has become a critical and strategic network function. MATRIXX offers cloud native solutions for 4G and 5G network-grade charging.

By enabling resources to be monetised in ways not possible with previous generations of mobile technology, MATRIXX’s latest 5G CCS supports innovative offerings such as dynamic pricing and application-aware monetisation.

“The business models for 5G will be radically different than those for 4G services. 5G services demand a new level of responsiveness, as “networks on demand” support tailored offerings with nuance and scale not available in legacy networks,” says Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software.

“These advances will impact both enterprise and consumer pricing models as 5G matures. To recoup 5G investments, operators need charging solutions that efficiently support dynamic plans and the ability to monetise billions of transactions at speed and scale.”

MATRIXX Digital Commerce supports automated and dynamic pricing for 5G services such as network slicing and edge-based charging use cases. MATRIXX charging services are designed to scale up and down seamlessly, move out of the core network and into the network’s edge for lower latency, apply different policies and prices for reliability and quality, and a myriad of other value-added resources.

Deployable in both public and private cloud environments, MATRIXX Digital Commerce provides a single platform and point of configuration for both LTE and 5G SA services and devices, giving operators a secure and efficient path to migrate customers and offerings.

MATRIXX supports the standard 3GPP defined interfaces along with an extensive set of charging-based APIs and Business Support System (BSS) APIs to enable operators to easily build and efficiently scale new 5G offerings. MATRIXX 5G CCS provides operators the flexibility and speed they need to transcend connectivity and utility pricing and adopt new business models around NaaS, platform as a service, and B2B2X.

The company says that other enhancements in this generation of software include:

Full support of 3GPP specified N40 and N28 SBA interfaces for SMF converged charging and PCF spending limit control integration

Microservices based cloud native reference architecture production-ready architecture that is agnostic to the underlying node infrastructure, so operators maintain optionality of ecosystem partners

CI/CD pipeline for zero-touch deployments that massively improve efficiency and reduce operational costs

Centralised monitoring using open source Prometheus, a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) graduated project

Unified logging via fluentd, an open source CNCF graduated project

5G CCS enhancements including Network Reference Function (NRF) load capacity reporting and CHF throttling for dynamic monetisation of 5G services as they are instantiated, scaled and terminated

Comment on this article below or via Twitter: @VanillaPlus OR @jcvplus