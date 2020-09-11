ZTE Corporation, an international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today has released 5G Massive MIMO Network Application White Paper.

The white paper illustrates key Massive MIMO technologies used in the three 5G network development phases: full-scenario coverage, full-space experience, and full-value mining, and introduces the intelligent network evolution based on the digital twin technology.

Firstly, in the full-scenario coverage phase, multi-beam forming is used to lay the foundation for better coverage. Secondly, in the full-space experience phase, SU-MIMO and enhanced scenario-based algorithms help achieve the best user experience. Thirdly, in the full-value mining phase, MU-MIMO and multi-user multi-stream matching algorithms can maximise full-dimensional value, including system capacity, user experience and power consumption.

Moreover, this white paper proposes to adopt the digital twin technology to solve the problems brought by increasing network scale and complexity. By extracting various live network behaviors from a virtual network for accurate modeling and automatic evaluation, the optimal solution can be obtained and quickly applied in a physical live network, hence the rapid network upgrade and evolution.

In addition, the white paper points out that continuous expansion of available spectrum is an inevitable trend in the development of future networks. Therefore, it is necessary to adopt Massive MIMO to form high-directive and high-gain beams, in order to ensure wider network coverage and transmission quality. Massive MIMO has been currently used on a large scale in 5G networks, and will continuously be combined with other new technologies to promote the long-term network evolution.

