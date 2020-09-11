Telefonica is to launch 5G services in Spain in partnership with Ericsson using midband 5G TDD (3.5GHz) and Ericsson Spectrum Sharing on 4G/5G FDD (1800-2100MHz) frequencies.

Ericsson field professionals, along with Telefonica, have been working to ensure that 5G base station sites across the network will be fully operational when Telefonica Spain makes the service available for its subscribers.

Thousands of Ericsson sites are expected to be activated before the end of 2020. Telefonica Spain is targeting 5G coverage for 75% of the population by the end of the year.

Ericsson is providing new 3.5Ghz radio equipment and software upgrades to 5G-ready Ericsson radios in Telefonica’s network. With Ericsson Radio System products already deployed in parts of Telefónica Spain’s network, fast, flexible, and cost-efficient 5G activation is made easier.

Joaquin Mata, CTO, Telefonica Spain, says: “The launch of our 5G network constitutes a leap forward towards the hyper connectivity that will change the future of Spain. We are very pleased with the collaboration with Ericsson to build one of the best 5G networks in Europe.”

Arun Bansal, president of Ericsson Europe and Latin America, says: “With our leading technology, Telefónica will offer its customers 5G faster and support them to reach 75% coverage of the population by the end of the year. With our swift 5G roll-out, Spain is ready for the next digital revolution and Ericsson is proud to be powering it together with Telefónica.”

