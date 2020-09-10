Nokia is to support Telefonica in its efforts to deploy 5G services to 75% of the Spanish population by the end of the year. The move will mean that Nokia will continue its long-standing partnership with Telefonica as the only vendor to supply 5G radio technology to all of its 5G operations across Europe.

Nokia has supported Telefonica’s 5G development strategy since 2018 as part of the ‘Technological Cities’ project in the historical city of Segovia in central Spain. The project trialed the capabilities of 5G across a range of different use cases in urban areas to enable local citizens and companies to understand the benefits of new 5G-based digital services. In particular, the project looked at the benefits of enhanced data speeds with higher capacity and lower latency.

Nokia currently supplies its flexible AirScale Radio Access portfolio, which delivers ultra-fast data speeds, connectivity and ultra-low latency, and gives Telefonica the flexibility to respond to increasing demand. Nokia is also providing its expertise with rollout and support services. Moreover, Nokia is also supporting Telefonica with the development of its network for the hyperconnected 5G era in different areas, including IP network, optical transport and fibre.

Joaquin Mata, CTIO, Telefonica Spain, says: “We are delighted to work with Nokia on our nationwide 5G deployment across both urban and rural regions of Spain. We anticipate that 5G will have a game-changing impact on both consumer and business segments and Nokia’s state-of-the-art 5G equipment will help us to deliver best-in-class experiences to our customers.”

Tommi Uitto, president, Mobile Networks, Nokia comments: “We look forward to extending our long-standing relationship with Telefonica into the 5G era and introduce a range of compelling new services across Spain. We will help Telefonica execute its strategy and deliver compelling and transformative experiences, using Nokia’s 5G solutions for businesses and consumers.”

Nokia is a global provider in 5G with the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio that is available globally. With more than 150 commercial engagements underway, Nokia’s 5G solutions, software and services allow its customers to take advantage of the promise of this next generation of network technology.

